Yavapai College Board Candidates Announced
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter received a letter of resignation from Yavapai College Governing Board Member Mitch Padilla, who currently represents District 5, effective December 31, 2022. This is due to the fact that Mr. Padilla has recently been elected as the Justice of the Peace for the Prescott Precinct. Superintendent Carter would like to thank Mr. Padilla for his exceptional service to Yavapai College and the residents of District 5 over the last two years. We wish him well in his new judicial role, believing that he will do extremely well.
Annual Turkey Shoot at James Family Prescott YMCA
The James Family Prescott YMCA is organizing their Annual Turkey Shoot Free Throw & 3-pt Contest! This fun family event is a fall tradition at the Prescott YCMA for over 10 years. The event is for ages 6+. Prizes include a Thanksgiving turkey, pumpkin pie, cookies & more. Don’t miss out on this fun family event happening Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm.
Lisa’s Plants that Love the Snow: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about plants that love the snow. Don’t forget to prep for winter! Be sure to stop by Watters for more information on fall and winter care. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe...
Cornville’s Old Tyme Country Fair
It’s been 41 years since the Old Tyme Country Fair first came to Cornville. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. November 19th at Oak Creek School, the field will be full of arts and craft vendors, live music, plenty of activities as well as food for the annual Fair, a fundraiser by Oak Creek School’s Parent Teacher Organization.
Yavapai College Verde Valley Names New Dean
Dr. Irina Del Genio has been named the Yavapai College Verde Valley Dean. Del Genio comes to YC from Elgin Community College, where she served as the associate dean of the Liberal, Visual, and Performing Arts Division. She will start her position at the Verde Valley Campus on January 9,...
English Ivy: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: English Ivy! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. The only evergreen vine that stays green in shady gardens. Large lustrous...
Hybrid Meeting Option Ending for Prescott City Meetings
Prescott City Council and Boards, Commissions & Committees (BCCs) began conducting hybrid meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic due to city hall closures. As a courtesy, these hybrid options have continued over the past year, however, as all city operations and services have returned to normal, beginning in January 2023 Council and all BCCs will no longer offer hybrid meeting options.
Tanya Tucker to Perform at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
Tanya Tucker is known to be a country music trailblazer – who first burst onto the scene with 1972’s “Delta Dawn,” then returned in glory with the GRAMMY®-winning 2019 album While I’m Livin’ – comes to Prescott to share her classic hits and one-of-a-kind outlaw sound. Join us when country legend Tanya Tucker lights up Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, Thursday night, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Fain Signature Group Invites You to a Very Special Prescott Valley Christmas Tree Lighting
You’re invited to the Fain Signature Group’s official Christmas tree lighting event on the Plaza on Saturday, December 10th starting at 6:00 pm. Celebrate the holidays and bring tidings as the new tree is officially lit for the season!. The Bradshaw Mountain High School Band will welcome you...
Arizona’s Scenic Wine Country Has Train Rides & Wild West Vibes
You don't need to spend a small fortune in Napa to enjoy a wine-soaked vacation this fall. Arizona's vibrant Verde Valley, located north of Phoenix and west of Sedona, is a must-see destination for those who love to sip cabernet, chardonnay, or whatever form of fermented grapes happen to sound good at the moment. Follow the Verde Valley Wine Trail to more than 25 tasting rooms and vineyards between Cottonwood, Jerome, Clarkdale, and Cornville and you’ll find plenty that’s worth drinking—and a Wild West spirit that makes the area unlike any other wine country in the world.
Just In To The Newsroom
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
Sign Up Now for Prescott YMCA Youth Basketball League
The James Family Prescott YMCA‘s Youth basketball league is back for another exciting season! For children 4-17 years old. We offer recreational and competitive leagues. Leagues available in Prescott AND Prescott Valley. Sign up today and volunteer to coach or referee and help join the cause to build stronger kids and stronger communities!
Chris Delgado Named Yavapai College Assistant Baseball Coach
The Yavapai College athletics department is excited to announce the hiring of Chris Delgado to be the next assistant baseball coach at Yavapai College. Delgado will serve on the staff with head coach Patrick Woods, who took over coaching duties in September of 2022. “I am incredibly excited to join...
Do You Know What We Sell?
I am John Gillies, with A-1 Office Plus and office supply from right here in Prescott, Arizona. I’ve been in this industry all my life so I have a lot of knowledge in the industry. I have all the main contacts that you may have in the big industry, but I will be more personal and I am local. We deliver locally and can have it to your office the next day, at your convenience. We are proud to live and work here in the Quad-Cities and have been serving the area since 1999. Our commitment is to you, and our competitive pricing will wow you!
Prescott Veterans’ Day Parade Route and Closures
Here’s the parade route for Friday’s Veterans Day Parade!. This year’s theme is: Vietnam Veterans, To Those That Served… And The 58,479 That Never Returned. Remember and Respect. The pre-parade festivities start at 10:30 am, and the parade will begin at 11 am in downtown Prescott.
