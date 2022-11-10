I am John Gillies, with A-1 Office Plus and office supply from right here in Prescott, Arizona. I’ve been in this industry all my life so I have a lot of knowledge in the industry. I have all the main contacts that you may have in the big industry, but I will be more personal and I am local. We deliver locally and can have it to your office the next day, at your convenience. We are proud to live and work here in the Quad-Cities and have been serving the area since 1999. Our commitment is to you, and our competitive pricing will wow you!

