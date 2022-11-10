ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

State board issues 'strong recommendation' for Kansas districts to retire American Indian mascots

By Andrew Bahl, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaTfp_0j6Fbqgf00

The Kansas State Board of Education voted Thursday to make a "strong recommendation" that school districts in Kansas retire the use of American Indian mascots and imagery, mirroring moves in other states nationally over the last decade.

School officials are not bound by the measure and accreditation will not hinge on compliance, officials said, though the measure still engendered significant debate.

The item came out of recommendations from a group charged with addressing deficiencies in how American Indian tribes are portrayed in Kansas education, as well as achievement gaps for native youth. The committee was formed after Education Commissioner Randy Watson made disparaging comments toward Native Americans in February.

Chaired by Alex Red Corn, an assistant professor of educational leadership at Kansas State University and a member of the Osage Nation, the group's proposal echoes similar recommendations from the Governor's Taskforce on Racial Equity and Justice last year.

The council's recommendation relied on the research of several state and national-level groups, including the American Psychological Association, urging schools to ditch racist mascots, symbols and images.

Locally, the Kansas Association for Native American Education passed a resolution condemning the practice in 1998 and reaffirmed the statement in 2018.

Board Member Jim McNiece, R-Wichita, said he thought it was important that the board, as top education policymakers in Kansas, should take a leadership role on the issue.

"You came to us very politely and said 'this is offensive, this is something we would like to see changed,'" McNiece said. "When I find something I am doing, regardless of my intent, that it is harming or demeaning someone, I think it is appropriate that we take the position that we change."

While Red Corn acknowledged that similar policies in other states have not necessarily prompted districts to find new mascots, he said it has prompted fruitful conversations.

"This is really the start of our work," he told the board. "This is the start of the dialogue; this is the initiation of the dialogue where people really start to learn about these things."

Board Member Michelle Dombrosky, R-Olathe, was the lone member who voted no, though two members, Ben Jones, R-Sterling, and Jean Clifford, R-Garden City, abstained on the vote.

Dombrosky recounted a conversation she said with a Native resident who felt the issue was not something the state board should be wading into.

She said the board needed to do more to build relationships with schools that have native mascots to help them understand the action.

"I'm having to go out and defend a vote that is only a recommendation," Dombrosky said.

Clifford echoed that sentiment, saying that there is useful information and support available to districts but that the board's vote is too prescriptive.

"The question of mascots and branding is the prerogative of the districts, without the added pressure of the board or the department to influence their local districts," she said.

Over two-dozen schools in Kansas have native mascots, according to documents presented when Atchison Unified School District 409 considered changing their mascot last year. The recommendation says schools should take actions to "retire Indian-themed mascots and branding as soon as possible, but no longer than within the next 3-5 years."

Red Corn said the group had offered guidance to districts that have permission or partnership with a tribe to use a mascot "and are doing substantive education" as part of that work.

Shawnee Mission School District and Wichita School District voted to change their mascots in 2021, moves affecting high schools in both districts. State education boards in South Dakota and Michigan have made similar recommendations, while state lawmakers in Oregon, Nevada and Maine have banned native mascots.

Comments / 2

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas public schools urged to end use of Native American mascots

The Kansas State Board of Education is asking public schools to end the practice of associating Native-American themes with school identities and sports teams. In a “strong recommendation” released Thursday, board members reportedly asked public K through 12 schools to retire Native American-themed mascots and branding within the next three to five years.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

What went wrong? Kansas Republicans point fingers after Schmidt’s loss to Kelly

Kansas Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Oct. 24 received what could have been a useful development in the extremely close contest for governor: national assessment scores measuring math and reading had fallen among Kansas students. The drop played right into Schmidt’s criticism of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to...
KANSAS STATE
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What results, exit polls say about Kansas trends

Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges

TOPEKA — A federal grand jury has indicted the former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries for scheming to defraud the foster care provider of at least $4.7 million by using fake invoices. The indictment follows a two-year investigation into accusations of financial mismanagement that led to the dismissal of former CEO Robert […] The post Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight

TOPEKA — New Kansas State Board of Education members say they will prioritize parental oversight in schools across Kansas. Ahead of the election, the 10-seat board had six Republican and four Democratic members. With Republicans taking all five seats on the ballot in the November election, the BOE will shift further to the right. Republicans […] The post Republicans sweep Kansas Board of Education seats, say they will give parents more oversight appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
MISSOURI STATE
kfdi.com

Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area

A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another

Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KANSAS STATE
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy