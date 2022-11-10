ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
multihousingnews.com

Fortis Opens Boston Luxury Condos

Located near the Back Bay neighborhood, the 22-story glass tower offers panoramic views of the city skyline. Fortis Property Group has opened The Parker, a 168-unit luxury condominium development located at 55 Lagrange St. in Boston. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is handling the property’s marketing and sales, with homes priced from $645,000 to $2.65 million.
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

21 Cheap Things To Do in Boston (Under $10)

It’s no secret that visiting Boston is expensive. However, even if you’re traveling on a budget, planning a wallet-friendly trip to Boston is still possible!. There are plenty of cost-effective things to do in Boston to keep you busy throughout your vacation—beautiful gardens, historic neighborhoods, and interesting museums. Many of the best things to do in Boston are completely free!
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Mod Condo Overlooking Boston Harbor

With marina views from nearly every room, you'll feel like you're practically living on the water in this renovated unit. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,700,000. Size: 1,334 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. Like hanging...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Q97.9

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KQED

What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?

Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Time Out Global

How to celebrate National Pickle Day in Boston

Are you even aware that there is such a thing as “National Pickle Day”? While there seems to be a day for everything these days, this is one we can get behind because it always encourages some interesting flavor combos that we do not see any other time of year.
BOSTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Boston to Los Angeles

This epic road trip takes you right across the United States, from the bustling metropolis of Boston to sunny and fabulous Los Angeles. Whichever route you take, the journey is sure to be varied and full of adventure. And what's more, you'll end up in beautiful Los Angeles: home to Hollywood, Disneyworld and stunning, world-class beaches - perfect to relax on after a long cross-country journey!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Watertown News

10 Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week

A variety of homes, including four single families, were sold this week. 57 Lexington St. #57, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,219 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $790,000. 31 Edward Road, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,546 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $750,000. 255 Westminster Ave. #255, 4 bedroom 4 bathroom 1,928 sq....
WATERTOWN, MA
brickunderground.com

I have bad credit and need to rent an apartment in NYC. What are my options?

I earn 40 times the monthly rent for an apartment but I have bad credit. What are my options?. If you’re looking to rent an apartment in New York City and you have bad credit, using a guarantor is the most common way to get approved for an apartment. And in your case, you might have more leverage with some landlords because of your income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

