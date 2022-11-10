Authorities seek to determine who illegally shot young male deer in Atchison County
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it is trying to learn the identity of the poacher who illegally shot a young male deer using a small-caliber rifle Tuesday morning in south-central Atchison County.
The body of the buck, which had eight points worth of antlers on its head, was found along McPherson Road near 214th, according to a Facebook site maintained by KDWP game wardens.
They asked anyone with information about the crime to call game warden Zachary Porterfield at 785-230-8466.
