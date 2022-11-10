ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

Authorities seek to determine who illegally shot young male deer in Atchison County

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says it is trying to learn the identity of the poacher who illegally shot a young male deer using a small-caliber rifle Tuesday morning in south-central Atchison County.

The body of the buck, which had eight points worth of antlers on its head, was found along McPherson Road near 214th, according to a Facebook site maintained by KDWP game wardens.

They asked anyone with information about the crime to call game warden Zachary Porterfield at 785-230-8466.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

