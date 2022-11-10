Following alarming number of child deaths, Louisiana child welfare agency chief resigns

The head of Louisiana's child welfare agency has resigned following a string of tragic child deaths that occurred under her watch after the department was warned they were in danger.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the resignation of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters Thursday.

Two of the children's deaths were caused by fentanyl overdoses, the most recent on Oct. 31, and 2-year-old Ezekial Harry of Houma died from head trauma and was found in a trash can after a neighbor may have reported his endangerment to the agency.

“There is no denying that child welfare agencies nationwide are facing very difficult and complex challenges and Louisiana is no exception," Edwards said in a press release. "Those issues include staff retention, high worker caseloads, increased substance and domestic abuse, and sadly the tragic deaths of innocent children."

Walters, who Edwards appointed in 2016, has come under increasing fire for the children's deaths and for a department that has been hemorrhaging employees.

She has blamed the COVID pandemic, hurricanes and untenable workloads for caseworkers as reasons for a mass exodus of employees that has weakened the agency's ability to provide a safety net for children.

"These are not excuses; they are just the reality we live within," Walters said in September during a Senate committee hearing.

Louisiana led the nation in child and teen homicides in 2020 with 130, which at 11.4 deaths per 100,000 was the highest per capita rate in the U.S., according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Kids Count.

Edwards said deputy Secretary Terri Porche Ricks will serve as acting secretary of the department.

The governor said the state has "engaged a third-party expert organization to do a top-to-bottom review of DCFS and make recommendations on improvements to policies, practices, and personnel that can be made to ensure we are serving the children and families of Louisiana in the manner they deserve.”

"While there are no quick solutions, it is urgent that we find new and effective ways of addressing the problems to make certain we provide the help our families need and deserve and to move our agency forward," Edwards said.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1