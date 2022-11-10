ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Police identify 22-year-old woman killed in fatal crash on I-81 Monday

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
A 22-year-old Frackville resident has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash that shutdown traffic on I-81 near the Lebanon and Schuylkill County line Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Trina Marie Stoudt was traveling north in a 2044 Honda Civic in Pine Grove Township, Schuylkill County. Officials said Stoudt's car travelled off the roadway near mile marker 101.8, where it initially impacted a metal grate.

Stoudt's vehicle then struck a dirt embankment and began rolling over several times.

"The operator was not wearing a seatbelt causing her to be ejected out of her driver's side window," police said in a press release. "The air bags were not deployed. The victim landed in the left lane of travel and sustained numerous traumatic injuries including a fatal head injury."

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Schuykill County Coroner's office.

Opened alcoholic beverage containers and marijuana was observed inside the vehicle, according to officials.

A graduate of North Schuylkill High School in 2018, Stoudt's obituary described her as "an aspiring model, social media influencer, and had a following that reached all across the country." She was employed at Compass Rose and the Pine Grove Diner.

"Trina will be remembered for her love of people," her obituary read. "She brightened everyone's day and touched so many lives in a positive way."

Interstate 81 northbound was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday at the Pine Grove exit because of the accident, police said.

Services for Stoudt will be held privately at the request of the family and will be facilitated by The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. located in Tower City.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Robin Reisinger
3d ago

you guys need proof readers....I'm available if you need to hire a proofreader...and master speller.....lol

PennsyltuckyReb
2d ago

Thank God she just killed herself and no one else that was innocent. 81 is already a death trap but let's add in booze and weed! 🤪🤡

