mendofever.com
Ukiah Juvenile Allegedly Committed a Drunken Hit-and-Run
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at about 6:54 am, Ukiah PD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving an...
NBC Bay Area
Driver Shot on I-580 in Richmond: CHP
The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot while driving on an East Bay freeway early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Interstate 580 in Richmond. According to CHP, the victim was able to get off the freeway at the Central Avenue exit...
Man arrested for gun possession, resisting arrest
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested following a traffic stop for possession of a firearm Friday, according to Santa Rose Police Department. Shortly after 11 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop for a mechanical violation near Bennet Valley Road and South East Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, they […]
KRON4
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) –Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting incident that occurred Friday. Vincent Cervantes, 28, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
police1.com
Calif. LEO charged with 4 felonies amid ongoing investigation into illegal firearm activity
PITTSBURG, Calif. — In the first filing as part of a federal and state criminal investigation into a dozen Bay Area law enforcement officials, the Contra Costa District Attorney has charged an ex-Pittsburg officer with illegally possessing and selling two assault rifles, new court records show. Armando Montalvo, 28,...
Antioch to consider gunshot detection system in response to shootings
ANTIOCH – The Antioch City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to enter into a five-year agreement with a gunshot detection system company to monitor the city's gunfire activity and find locations of shootings. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the council directed staff to identify the most critical areas for coverage by the company ShotSpotter Respond based on an analysis of gunfire-related crimes, as well as price proposals and the fiscal impact to the city.ShotSpotter says its technology directs police to precise locations of gunfire in more than 90 percent of gunfire cases where its technology is used. Antioch police...
Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run, crashes into fence
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma on Friday arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run after she reportedly crashed her vehicle into a fence and fled the scene. Pamela Long, 66, of Petaluma, was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run, DUI and resisting arrest, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Friday at 8:12 […]
Concord traffic stop nets guns, marijuana; 2 arrested
CONCORD – Two people were arrested, several firearms and marijuana were seized following a traffic stop in Concord, police said Thursday.The department posted on social media that officers pulled over a vehicle with two people inside in the area of Laguna and Ellis streets. Police said a search of the vehicle found two loaded firearms and marijuana packaged for sales.Additional investigation determined that the driver was a previously convicted felon, police said. Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the driver's residence in Concord.A search of the residence yielded four additional firearms, along with ammunition and body armor, police said, along with what was described as a "large quantity" of marijuana. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested on several weapon and drug charges. Police did not release the suspects' names.
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
Newly released bodycam video shows Fairfield officers shoot at suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
mendofever.com
Theft Of Christmas Decor, Subject On Bridge Smoking – Ukiah Police Logs 11.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Police investigating robbery of $10k in tobacco products from delivery truck
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating the theft last weekend of approximately $10,000 in tobacco products from a delivery truck. On Saturday at 4:32 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of Gellert Boulevard. Police said two employees of a company […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
Parolee arrested Thursday night following standoff in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA -- A 36-year-old Santa Rosa parolee was arrested Thursday evening on various charges after having a standoff with police in Petaluma where he chased after and assaulted a woman who had a restraining order filed against him.A Petaluma police department spokesperson said the incident began at about 6 p.m. at the Plaza South Shopping Center when police received a 911 call from a business in the shopping center with the woman screaming for help. Police learned from the woman that a man had chased her in the store. The victim used the store's mobile phone to call police ....
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
thesfnews.com
MUNI Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect responsible for an attempted robbery on a MUNI bus has been arrested. The San Francisco Police Department reported on October 7, at approximately 7:10 p.m., an adult female walked into Mission Police Station to a report an attempted robbery. The victim told officers that while she...
vallejosun.com
Video of Fairfield police shooting in Vallejo shows chaotic scene
FAIRFIELD – Two Fairfield police officers fired from behind other officers, prompting a colleague to shout for them to stop, after they pursued a driver to Vallejo and he allegedly fired at them in June, body camera video obtained by the Vallejo Sun shows. Newly released video of the...
NBC Bay Area
Former Pittsburg Cop Charged With Owning, Selling Illegal Assault Rifles
A former Pittsburg police officer faces four counts of owning and selling two illegal assault rifles. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against Armando Montalvo. He has been charged with two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale, or transport of an assault weapon. He also faces a two-count charge for the possession of assault weapons.
eastcountytoday.net
Letter: Antioch Tells Bonafide Sisterhood Services No Longer Needed After Grant Award
I want this post to be as loud as their announcement when we did the collaboration. I’ve been informed that Bonafide Sisterhood Inc services are no longer needed in the City of Antioch. Once they secured the $1.7 million dollar grant funds the new City Manager revisited the contract and decided, the only organization in their city that’s been providing violence prevention and intervention work to shootings, homicide victims, mediating conflicts, supporting high needs families is no longer needed.
