Your Week with David Ng

Dear subscriber, I'm a history buff. Guess that's normal for someone in my business and our craft is often described as writing the first draft of history. To that end, I love listening to speeches from bygone eras. Among my favorites is John F. Kennedy's inaugural in 1961 and I think of his opening line on that wintry January morning.

"We observe today not a victory of party but a celebration of freedom -- symbolizing an end as well as a beginning -- signifying renewal as well as change."

I was but three when he uttered those words, but it was the first election that my immigrant parents from Hong Kong took part in as newly-minted American citizens. Like an old song, I sometimes listen to his speech because it reminds me of an era when my world seemed so new and promising. Especially on Election Day because that is when the electorate has spoken and their voice is heard above all else after the stump speeches are silenced and pundits are sent packing.

Democracy is an incredible stage and, I hope, we at the Providence Journal set it well.

As our columnist Mark Patinkin writes, the supporting cast in this process are the men and women on the front lines who count the ballots, a decidedly more difficult job in this time of election deniers.

Speaking of drama, Alan Fung was the GOP Cinderella who seemed poised to be the first Republican to win Congressional District 2 which had been solidly a Democratic stronghold for decades. How did he come within a few strokes of midnight of winning a race that drew national attention? Our political reporters Antonia Farzan and Patrick Anderson offer a post-race analysis.

I'm a big fan of our food and dining writer Gail Ciampa, not only because she's great at what she does but this time of year Gail gives me what can only be described as my "Get Out Of The Kitchen" card. Like many of you, I suspect, I'm part of the modern American family. My daughters live in New York City and this year, keeping my fingers crossed, they're visiting me for Thanksgiving. I have no illusions that while they're fond of dear old dad, they know my culinary skills would do injury and insult to pilgrims past and present. So, it is with great joy that Gail is sharing with all of us, not a recipe on how to roast a turkey, but where to find what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving.

As always, I thank all of you for being Providence Journal subscribers. We're here to serve and inform.

Best,

David Ng Executive EditorDavid Ng is the executive editor of the Providence Journal. He can be reached at dng@providencejournal.com