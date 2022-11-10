Read full article on original website
How you can support veterans in Missouri
(KSNF/KODE)— There are roughly 19 million veterans in the United States according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. There are 1,113,787 just within the Four States. That means, a little over 5% of the total U.S. population of veterans is found within Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Kansas. Do veterans...
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
ST. LOUIS – It’s that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past. Missourians are required to pay personal property taxes to their...
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/11/22
Much colder air has arrived in Southeast Kansas. Clouds will slowly clear today but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s. We could even see some teens by Saturday night. The leading edge of colder is already pushing along Interstate 44. This is where we are going to...
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/11/22
A drastic change has happened today with highs only in the middle 40s today. the cold front that brought showers and storms is quickly racing to out east with a gusty north wind in behind it. Lows tonight are in the low 20s and then possibly teens Saturday night. We stay cold into next week with the chance for rain again Monday.
How to keep your pipes from bursting
KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently below freezing. You can also open up cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathroom to expose pipes to warmer air in the house. But, most importantly, take the time today to locate your water shut-off valve, before the continuous freezing weather sets in later this season.
