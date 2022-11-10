A program launched in Fairbanks offers former military service members who commit crimes an alternative to the standard legal system. A small group of activists gathered Thursday in front of the Rabinowitz Courthouse in the cold to celebrate the progress of the Fairbanks Veterans Court. Starting this year, vets with misdemeanors and felonies can divert away from normal criminal court to this special therapeutic court.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO