North Pole, AK

alaskapublic.org

North Pole woman dead after house fire traced to chicken coop

A 19-year-old North Pole woman died Tuesday in a house fire that started near a chicken coop, according to Alaska State Troopers. The North Star Volunteer Fire Department got a report of a structure fire at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving firefighters saw flames and smoke coming out the attic and roof of a two-story home in an outlying area south of North Pole.
NORTH POLE, AK
kinyradio.com

Troopers seize Rainbow Fentanyl, arrest lower 48 dealers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, narcotics Investigators assigned with the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized over 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and 88 grams of heroin after concluding a multi-day investigation in the Fairbanks area. Additionally, Arizona residents 36-year-old Christopher Birdow, 37-year-old Daniel Barnes,...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Fairbanks’ Veterans Court celebrates progress

A program launched in Fairbanks offers former military service members who commit crimes an alternative to the standard legal system. A small group of activists gathered Thursday in front of the Rabinowitz Courthouse in the cold to celebrate the progress of the Fairbanks Veterans Court. Starting this year, vets with misdemeanors and felonies can divert away from normal criminal court to this special therapeutic court.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Troopers seize illicit narcotics and arrest lower 48 drug dealers in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three men from Arizona were arrested in Fairbanks for trafficking narcotics from the lower 48 to Interior Alaska on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Alaska State Troopers (AST), more than 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized. Troopers also confiscated 88 grams of heroin...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Women Veterans share their stories and are celebrated for their service

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Veterans Day is widely celebrated each year on November 11. November 9 is also a special commemorative day that honors women who have served in our Armed Forces and recognizes the accomplishments, contributions, duty, and sacrifice they have given to the nation and their families. On...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Active shooter response exercise put on by UAF

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) held an active shooter response exercise in the Akafosu Building on Nov. 9. This training let first responders enhance their response skills in the event they should ever face such a threat. As the pandemic continues to wind down, many...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks School District and ESSA announce impasse in contract negotiations

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association, a union which represents 750 district employees, have announced an impasse in contract negotiations. In a joint press release on Monday, November 7, the two groups agreed that the situation needs a mediator...
FAIRBANKS, AK

