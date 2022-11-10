Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
North Pole woman dead after house fire traced to chicken coop
A 19-year-old North Pole woman died Tuesday in a house fire that started near a chicken coop, according to Alaska State Troopers. The North Star Volunteer Fire Department got a report of a structure fire at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving firefighters saw flames and smoke coming out the attic and roof of a two-story home in an outlying area south of North Pole.
kinyradio.com
Troopers seize Rainbow Fentanyl, arrest lower 48 dealers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, narcotics Investigators assigned with the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized over 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and 88 grams of heroin after concluding a multi-day investigation in the Fairbanks area. Additionally, Arizona residents 36-year-old Christopher Birdow, 37-year-old Daniel Barnes,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized thousands of counterfeit pills and dozens of grams of heroin and arrested three men following a multi-day investigation in the Fairbanks region. According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, Arizona...
alaskapublic.org
Fairbanks’ Veterans Court celebrates progress
A program launched in Fairbanks offers former military service members who commit crimes an alternative to the standard legal system. A small group of activists gathered Thursday in front of the Rabinowitz Courthouse in the cold to celebrate the progress of the Fairbanks Veterans Court. Starting this year, vets with misdemeanors and felonies can divert away from normal criminal court to this special therapeutic court.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Troopers seize illicit narcotics and arrest lower 48 drug dealers in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three men from Arizona were arrested in Fairbanks for trafficking narcotics from the lower 48 to Interior Alaska on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Alaska State Troopers (AST), more than 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized. Troopers also confiscated 88 grams of heroin...
webcenterfairbanks.com
South Cushman Shooting Range sees return of public use following September reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On May 16, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s South Cushman Shooting Range began undergoing renovation. This project lasted more than two months, with the area reopening to the public on August 26. During that time, a number of improvements were made to the popular site’s...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Women Veterans share their stories and are celebrated for their service
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Veterans Day is widely celebrated each year on November 11. November 9 is also a special commemorative day that honors women who have served in our Armed Forces and recognizes the accomplishments, contributions, duty, and sacrifice they have given to the nation and their families. On...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Active shooter response exercise put on by UAF
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) held an active shooter response exercise in the Akafosu Building on Nov. 9. This training let first responders enhance their response skills in the event they should ever face such a threat. As the pandemic continues to wind down, many...
alaskapublic.org
Ex-airman gets 30 months in Eielson, JBER contracting bribery case
A former airman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, after taking bribes for bidding information on contracts at Alaska’s U.S. Air Force bases. The federal Department of Justice announced the 30-month sentence for 33-year-old Brian Lowell Nash II on Wednesday. Nash was a senior enlisted...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks School District and ESSA announce impasse in contract negotiations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association, a union which represents 750 district employees, have announced an impasse in contract negotiations. In a joint press release on Monday, November 7, the two groups agreed that the situation needs a mediator...
