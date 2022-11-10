Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Outlook bright again as 2022-23 season set to begin
The 2021-22 season was a good one overall for Bossier Parish LHSAA teams. All six made the playoffs and Parkway reached the Class 5A state championship game. This outlook is bright again as the 2022-23 season set to tip off. With every starter returning from last season’s 33-2 team, Parkway...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton rolls into second round
The Benton Tigers rolled to a 41-7 victory over the Ponchatoula Green Wave in a Non-Select Division I first-round playoff game Friday night at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) in the second round Friday. The Yellow Jackets...
Shreveport, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Shreveport, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Woodlawn High School basketball team will have a game with C.E. Byrd High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC off to 2-0 start
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers are off to a 2-0 start after an 85-66 victory over Piney Woods Thursday in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. Jon’Quarius McGhee and D’Marcus Hall led BPCC with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Logan Turner added 11 and Kendrick Delahoussaye 10. Hall had...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Two first-round games to be broadcast on local radio
Two first-round non-select Division I playoffs games Friday night involving parish teams will be broadcast on local radio. The Benton-Ponchatoula game will be on The Light 92.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/ksyr. The Airline-Haughton game will be on Miracle 89.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/kflo.
Captain Shreve braves elements in first-round playoff win against Tioga
By LaMar Gafford Captain Shreve quarterback Kenyon Terrell (3, left) and head coach Adam Kirby talk about Friday's first round win. TIOGA - For Captain Shreve, a near two-hour lightning delay was worth the wait for a chance to advance in the playoffs. With kickoff being pushed back to 8:55 ...
gocentenary.com
Cheer Team Hits Zero At American Allstar Competition
Shreveport - The Centenary Cheer Team Hit Zero at its first competition in program history on Saturday at the American Allstar Competition held at the Shreveport Convention Center. The team received scores of 16.8/20, 23.6/30, and 46/50 and received 1st place in its division unfer the direction of first-year head...
Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School
Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
ktalnews.com
Coldest air of the season so far Saturday night
SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Haughton shocks Airline...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
bossierpress.com
Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday Night
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish

Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
bossierpress.com
Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr.
Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. Bossier City, LA – Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. “Jody,” Age 68 of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday morning November 5, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. He was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 26, 1953 to Carmen A. Prest and Joseph A. Prest, Sr. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana in the Class of 1971.
KSLA
Tracking Monday showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Victim Identified in Deadly Highland Shooting
There was another deadly shooting in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport on Thursday. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office identified the victim as 32 year old Datwaine J. Broomfield. Police say Broomfield was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street on Thursday. He was found in an apartment...
caddo.org
Highway dedication to honor local community leader Carl A. Pierson, Sr.
HIGHWAY DEDICATION TO HONOR LOCAL COMMUNITY LEADER CARL A. PIERSON, SR. Caddo Parish, LA – The Parish of Caddo will host a state highway dedication event for former Caddo Commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson, Sr. The event will take place Sunday, November 20 at 1:30pm, at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets.
KSLA
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bossier Parish. Louisiana State Police says it happened Wednesday, Nov. 9 just after 9:30 p.m. on Parish Camp Road just east of Fairview Point Road. The wreck claimed the life of Dallas Broussard III, 30, of Elm Grove.
