Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
Sheriff searching for suspect in Encinitas shooting
The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened near the intersection of Via Cantebria and Via Ultimo in Encinitas.
NBC San Diego
Missing East County Teen's Body Was Unidentified in Morgue for Months as Family Searched
An East County family plans a memorial for their teenage daughter who died earlier this year of a suspected fentanyl overdose is also trying to figure out why it took them this long to find closure. The body of 16-year-old Cassidy Hopwood was found back in March, but it was...
californiaexaminer.net
California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl
Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu
Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage
SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Working to Get Drug Addiction, Fentanyl Overdoses Off the Streets
In University Heights, San Diego police have been investigating two overdose deaths possibly due to fentanyl. A man and woman were found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday inside a home on Louisiana Street. Police said they found the drug fentanyl inside the house. Neighbors were surprised to hear what...
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on a street in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street. The officials reported that the victim was crossing the road when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south.
Three men suspected in downtown San Diego assaults
Three men suspected of assaulting three others, including a 60-year-old man, last month in the East Village neighborhood are being sought by authorities.
Increase in RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 in San Diego, hospitals are well prepared
SAN DIEGO — Flu season usually ramps up in the fall and winter, yet now San Diego County deals with cases of RSV and COVID-19. "Certainly, influenza and RSV are high. Typically in the winter, you see a lot of RSV," said Dr. Keith Yablonicky, who works in the Emergency Room at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death
Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
Police Seek Assailants Who Attacked Trio, Caused Skull Fractures, Other Serious Injuries
Authorities are seeking public help Thursday in identifying three men who attacked a trio of people last month in East Village and took a witness’ phone as she tried to call police. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Oct. 14, three black men between the ages of 25 and 30...
NBC San Diego
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child-Molesting Suspect Trying to Get Into U.S. in Otay Mesa
A man with an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after trying to enter via the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa. CBP said 45-year-old Gilbert Perez Flores, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the...
Walk takes over De Anza Cove to raise awareness about homelessness in San Diego
This Homeless Awareness Month Homeaid in San Diego is working to end homelessness in our community.
San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters
One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
CBS 8
