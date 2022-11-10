ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl

Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu

Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death

Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters

One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy