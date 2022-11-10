Days after a huge winter storm hit the Southland, bringing heavy rain with it, cleanup crews are busy at work clearing the Los Angeles River of a considerable pileup of trash. A record-setting amount of rain caused chaos for many Angelenos, who were subject to road closures, evacuation orders and flash flood warnings. As the rain fell, a massive amount of runoff flooded into the LA River, causing trash to gather along the shoreline. Contracted workers through Los Angeles County expect to be cleaning through at least the end of next week as they remove literal tons of trash from the river. Thus...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO