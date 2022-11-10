Read full article on original website
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
How Binance played a key role as FTX collapse unfolded
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has collapsed, with what is reported to be an $8bn (£6.8bn) black hole on its balance sheet. Of its 1 million users, many are now unable withdraw their funds. On Friday, the FTX group, run from offices in America but headquartered in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, its affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
Russian rouble firms near 60 vs dollar as tax period nears
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading higher on Monday, holding close to last week’s level of 60 against the U.S. dollar as domestic exporters prepared to buy roubles ahead of a new tax period.
China further extends loan repayment for small firms hit by COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will extend loan repayment dates for small firms hit by COVID-19 and encourage financing institutions with government guarantees to continue offering credit support to those firms, according to a notice published by the central bank on Monday.
Saudi wealth fund, BlackRock to jointly explore Mideast infrastructure projects
DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and BlackRock (BLK.N) have signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, focused on Saudi Arabia.
