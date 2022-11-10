ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Binance played a key role as FTX collapse unfolded

One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has collapsed, with what is reported to be an $8bn (£6.8bn) black hole on its balance sheet. Of its 1 million users, many are now unable withdraw their funds. On Friday, the FTX group, run from offices in America but headquartered in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, its affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning.
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
China further extends loan repayment for small firms hit by COVID

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will extend loan repayment dates for small firms hit by COVID-19 and encourage financing institutions with government guarantees to continue offering credit support to those firms, according to a notice published by the central bank on Monday.
