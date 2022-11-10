Read full article on original website
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Reed City, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Millington High School football team will have a game with Reed City High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
MLive.com
Talent-rich Handy did it all except win it all in 1982 en route to Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI – They could boast about their ace pitcher. They could crow about any one of their six college prospects and two future professionals. Or even brag about their Hall of Fame coach. But not one person alone could grab the glory that belongs to the 1982...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from regional championship playoff games
Lumen Christi hosts Lawton for regional football championship. Lumen Christi players celebrate a touchdown during the MHSAA Division 7 regional championship football game at Lumen Christi High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Lawton, 7-6.Get Photo. 4 / 56. South Christian vs Whitehall. 5...
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
MLive.com
Gladwin goes off script for instant offense, turning the tide to oust Oakridge
MUSKEGON, MI – Gladwin coach Marc Jarstfer spent all of halftime imploring his team to control the ball, control the clock, move the chains and pound the rock. But Earl Esiline just didn’t listen.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
WLUC
Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As opening day Nov. 15 gets closer, hunters going out into the woods should practice weapon safety and proper planning. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expressed how gun safety is important. “Never point the gun at anyone, you treat each gun as if loaded, you know...
Morning Sun
Lake Isabella rejects recreation proposal
Now that residents of Lake Isabella have rejected a ballot proposal for recreation, it’s back to the drawing board for village councilors. Voters in the village, which includes parts of Sherman and Broomfield townships, narrowly defeated on Tuesday a ballot proposal of up to 2.75 mills to be used for recreation, 507-541.
wbrn.com
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Jeske returns, Kelly to fill for retiring Rademacher after 4-way race for Bay City Public School Board
BAY CITY, MI— One incumbent and one newcomer will be filling the two seats that were up for grabs on Nov. 8 for the Bay City Public Schools board of education. Lorraine “Lori” A. Jeske was one of two board members whose term expired at the end of 2022, with the other being board President Gene Rademacher.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
Deer destroy tree farm in Grand Ledge
Deer gone wild. The owner of Reverman Farms tells me the deer have taken one bite too many out of their trees leaving them with little to sell this season.
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Trial begins for man accused of killing Saginaw mother, daughter in 2020 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Going on three years since a mother and daughter were shot to death inside their Saginaw home, the man prosecutors say committed the double-homicide is finally facing a jury. With jurors seated the prior afternoon, testimony in the trial of 57-year-old Jerome R. Rogers began Wednesday,...
redlakenationnews.com
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
WNEM
Police: Threat at Midland middle school not credible
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Midland Police Department was dispatched to Jefferson Middle School for a report of a possible threat of violence as students were being dismissed. On Thursday, Nov. 10, officers quickly responded to the middle school during dismissal, police said. According to police, the threat appears...
1470 WFNT
Burton, MI
