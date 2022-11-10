ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
High School Football PRO

Reed City, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millington High School football team will have a game with Reed City High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
REED CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Lake Isabella rejects recreation proposal

Now that residents of Lake Isabella have rejected a ballot proposal for recreation, it’s back to the drawing board for village councilors. Voters in the village, which includes parts of Sherman and Broomfield townships, narrowly defeated on Tuesday a ballot proposal of up to 2.75 mills to be used for recreation, 507-541.
LAKE ISABELLA, MI
wbrn.com

Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
redlakenationnews.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured

Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Threat at Midland middle school not credible

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Midland Police Department was dispatched to Jefferson Middle School for a report of a possible threat of violence as students were being dismissed. On Thursday, Nov. 10, officers quickly responded to the middle school during dismissal, police said. According to police, the threat appears...
MIDLAND, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy