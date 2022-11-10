ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

vineyardgazette.com

Meshacket Commons Housing Development Is Approved

Edgartown will move forward with its largest major affordable housing development in more than a decade, after the Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted unanimously to approve the Meshacket Commons project that has been years in the making. The project, which will include 36 rental apartments and four homeownership units on...
EDGARTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Five-bedroom home sells for $3.2 million in Mashpee

Paul Boyne and Anandita Sarang bought the property at 77 Tide Run, Mashpee, from Haley J Kaplowitz on Oct. 31, 2022, for $3,150,000 which works out to $716 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms sits on an 18,382-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently...
MASHPEE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City Council sets new Fall River property tax rates for upcoming fiscal year

At a meeting this week, the Fall River City Council approved the new property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. During the public hearing that took place before the council meeting, Chairman of the Board of Assessors, Richard Gonsalves, stated that growth has never been better in Fall River with home values increasing by 12% compared to last year. Commercial property increased by 1%. Personal property values have gone up 59%.
FALL RIVER, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here Are The Top 5 “Mispronounced” Massachusetts Cities

We are all guilty of "mispronouncing" some locales in our backyard, but here in the Bay State, it is a common factor that people who are not familiar with our vicinity, will wind up mentioning some cities or towns that are not correctly identifiable (unless you are a native of any locations that will be mentioned in this article). So, without further ado, let's dive into this subject at hand. If you are wondering if any Berkshire county towns are in this survey, the answer is NO. We are off the hook on this particular poll:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Tres Bien! This Out-of-the-Way Cafe Offers Tremendous French Food

For many, Labor Day means one final visit to Cape Cod before putting away the swimsuits and beach chairs, but locals (and those in the know) see it in another way — the start of one of the best stretches of the year to be on this beautiful peninsula south of Boston.
fallriverreporter.com

What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?. Governor-elect Maura Healey and her running mate, Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll, spent part of Wednesday chatting with the Republicans whose jobs they will take over in January. “Now, you know that for me, everything’s about teamwork. You’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Thursday, November 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Outer Cape in Autumn

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we venture past the Cape’s crooked elbow and meet a local woman who is determined to trek every hiking trail on Cape Cod, and offers tips for heading “off the beaten path.” We fuel up with food that is decidedly not lobster rolls or fried clams (try, global cuisine at the newest restaurant in Orleans). We check out a historic inn in Eastham, and take in beautiful views from a new state-of-the-art inclined elevator connecting the Pilgrim Monument to downtown Provincetown.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Stop & Shop construction continues

Work on the expansion of Edgartown’s Stop & Shop, which began in midsummer, is in full gear. The massive project, having been initially slated to begin in the fall of 2019, has been underway for nearly five months. With the former Rockland Trust Bank building demolished, and temporarily moved...
EDGARTOWN, MA
theoldmotor.com

Dennis Drive-in Fly-in Theater at Cape Cod Massachusetts

Richard Hollingshead applied for and received a US patent on May 16, 1933, for his concept of an “Automobile Movie Theater.” His new Drive-in theater the first in the US was opened shortly after in the depths of the Great Depression on June 6, 1933, outside of Camden, NJ.
DENNIS, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Sandwich, MA

Are you planning a trip to picturesque Cape Cod? Don’t forget to visit the town of Sandwich, the oldest town in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The town was the site of many shipwrecks back in the days of the settlers. There are many interesting things to see and do while...
SANDWICH, MA
The Center Square

Massachusetts merchants welcome end of 'premium' holiday pay

(The Center Square) – With the end of the year nearing, so will “premium pay” for employees working Sundays and holidays in Massachusetts. A “grand bargain” piece of legislation signed in 2018 by Gov. Charlie Baker will kick the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour in addition to providing a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. Pay goes up at holidays, per the recently enacted state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

