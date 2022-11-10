Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Families can trek to the North Pole in Door County ahead of Christmas
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Families can explore holiday fun in Door County on Saturday. The Door Communities Child Development Center is putting on its Trek to the North Pole event. The trek is a journey filled with scenes and readings from The Polar Express. Your group will venture through the...
Fox11online.com
Three families provide $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge to Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley received a generous donation. Three local families made a $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge to the organization. All gifts received, up to $100,000, by Dec. 31, will be matched dollar-for-dollar. This challenge helps fund the Boys & Girls Clubs...
Fox11online.com
Ring in the holidays with beautifully decorated trees at the Door County Maritime Museum
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- You can start off holiday celebrations right at the Merry-Time Festival of Trees this November. The beautifully decorated trees have returned to the Door County Maritime Museum for the season. Local residents, businesses, and organizations decorate each tree. Trees will be on display until January 2.
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Lutheran honors veterans with breakfast and ceremony
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton is getting ready for a special breakfast Friday. Students and staff are getting ready for its annual Veterans Day traditions. It kicks off the morning with breakfast for the more than 150 veterans in attendance. It then moves into an...
Fox11online.com
Unique gifts and décor ideas at Christmas Open House in Greenleaf
GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- The holidays are almost here. There is a Christmas Open House underway at Greenleaf Landscaping & Gardens. FOX 11's Emily Deem was joining via Zoom by Genine Nowak who talked about what you will find at the festive event. The Christmas Open House will feature unique holiday...
Fox11online.com
Horse on the loose in Door County
TOWN OF SAVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- The Door County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an area off Bay Shore Drive in the town of Sevastopol for a loose horse. Officers say the horse entered the bay of Green Bay swimming to Potawatomi State Park. The horse then ran to Grondin Road...
Fox11online.com
Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
Dr. Jain from Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic shares some tips on how to keep your pets safe during the holiday. Watch for more information. Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic is located at 820 E Northland Ave. in Appleton, for more information visit their website at applevalleyvetclinic.com or call (920) 733-1962.
Fox11online.com
Civil War gravestones cleaned at Evergreen Cemetery part of Veterans Day in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Honoring Veterans Day at the Manitowoc County Veterans Memorial included tributes to all branches of the military, a rifle salute and taps. And a local organization is working to keep history alive. The group called "Save the Veterans" is cleaning gravestones of Civil War Veterans at Evergreen...
Fox11online.com
Heating alternatives could save you money this winter
(WLUK) -- Now that cooler weather is here to stay, it's time to think of ways to keep energy costs down. The rising cost of natural gas is on the minds of many. “Not looking forward to it but we’ll get through it hopefully," says Green Bay resident Tony Libert.
Fox11online.com
House fire in Sheboygan displaces 2
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A house fire in Sheboygan displaced 2 people Saturday night. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue Saturday night and found smoke coming from the structure. A crew entered the house and found a fire in the stairwell, which they extinguished. 2 dogs were inside the house and died due to smoke inhalation.
Fox11online.com
Barry, Kimberly dominate Bay Port in Level 4 win
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Blake Barry is too smart to know any success he has starts with the blockers he has up front and Friday night those blockers cleared the way for the running back to have a career game. Barry rushed 28 times for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Fox11online.com
Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
Fox11online.com
2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
Fox11online.com
De Pere's Lawton Standard Company acquires Waukesha company
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere company has recently acquired a Waukesha company. The Lawton Standard Co. added American Iron & Alloys, LLC (AIA) as part of its expansion strategy. AIA processes and distributes continuous cast iron, bronze bar, tubing, and other metal components. They also provide metal finishing...
Fox11online.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-41
TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the town of Lawrence late Friday night. At approximately 9:08 p.m., Hobart-Lawrence Police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle incident on I-41 Southbound, south of CTH S. According to a release from police, the vehicle...
Fox11online.com
Trial set to start Monday for Omro double homicide
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start Monday for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A...
Fox11online.com
Two arrested for drug charges as part of Manitowoc child death investigation
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Two people were arrested on drug charges as police investigated the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc, whose death may be due to abuse or neglect. According to the probable cause statement, police went to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 6 for the death of a child. Police then obtained a search warrant for the residence of Catherine Carter and Lavell Nance. Multiple kinds of drugs were found. Manitowoc police requested drug charges against each them.
