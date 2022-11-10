ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families can trek to the North Pole in Door County ahead of Christmas

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Families can explore holiday fun in Door County on Saturday. The Door Communities Child Development Center is putting on its Trek to the North Pole event. The trek is a journey filled with scenes and readings from The Polar Express. Your group will venture through the...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fox Valley Lutheran honors veterans with breakfast and ceremony

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton is getting ready for a special breakfast Friday. Students and staff are getting ready for its annual Veterans Day traditions. It kicks off the morning with breakfast for the more than 150 veterans in attendance. It then moves into an...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Unique gifts and décor ideas at Christmas Open House in Greenleaf

GREENLEAF (WLUK) -- The holidays are almost here. There is a Christmas Open House underway at Greenleaf Landscaping & Gardens. FOX 11's Emily Deem was joining via Zoom by Genine Nowak who talked about what you will find at the festive event. The Christmas Open House will feature unique holiday...
GREENLEAF, WI
Fox11online.com

Horse on the loose in Door County

TOWN OF SAVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- The Door County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an area off Bay Shore Drive in the town of Sevastopol for a loose horse. Officers say the horse entered the bay of Green Bay swimming to Potawatomi State Park. The horse then ran to Grondin Road...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Holiday Safety Tips for Pets

Dr. Jain from Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic shares some tips on how to keep your pets safe during the holiday. Watch for more information. Apple Valley Veterinary Clinic is located at 820 E Northland Ave. in Appleton, for more information visit their website at applevalleyvetclinic.com or call (920) 733-1962.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Heating alternatives could save you money this winter

(WLUK) -- Now that cooler weather is here to stay, it's time to think of ways to keep energy costs down. The rising cost of natural gas is on the minds of many. “Not looking forward to it but we’ll get through it hopefully," says Green Bay resident Tony Libert.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

House fire in Sheboygan displaces 2

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A house fire in Sheboygan displaced 2 people Saturday night. The Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue Saturday night and found smoke coming from the structure. A crew entered the house and found a fire in the stairwell, which they extinguished. 2 dogs were inside the house and died due to smoke inhalation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Barry, Kimberly dominate Bay Port in Level 4 win

MENASHA (WLUK) -- Blake Barry is too smart to know any success he has starts with the blockers he has up front and Friday night those blockers cleared the way for the running back to have a career game. Barry rushed 28 times for 279 yards and scored four touchdowns...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton advance to state title games

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kimberly, West De Pere and Shiocton won Level 4 games Friday, qualifying each for a state championship game next week at Camp Randall Stadium. Here are all the Level 4 scores involving local teams:. DIVISION 1. #3 Kimberly 42, #1 Bay Port 21. DIVISION 2. #3...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
Fox11online.com

De Pere's Lawton Standard Company acquires Waukesha company

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere company has recently acquired a Waukesha company. The Lawton Standard Co. added American Iron & Alloys, LLC (AIA) as part of its expansion strategy. AIA processes and distributes continuous cast iron, bronze bar, tubing, and other metal components. They also provide metal finishing...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-41

TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the town of Lawrence late Friday night. At approximately 9:08 p.m., Hobart-Lawrence Police responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle incident on I-41 Southbound, south of CTH S. According to a release from police, the vehicle...
HOBART, WI
Fox11online.com

Trial set to start Monday for Omro double homicide

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start Monday for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020. A...
OMRO, WI
Fox11online.com

Two arrested for drug charges as part of Manitowoc child death investigation

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Two people were arrested on drug charges as police investigated the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc, whose death may be due to abuse or neglect. According to the probable cause statement, police went to Holy Family Memorial Medical Center on Oct. 6 for the death of a child. Police then obtained a search warrant for the residence of Catherine Carter and Lavell Nance. Multiple kinds of drugs were found. Manitowoc police requested drug charges against each them.
MANITOWOC, WI

