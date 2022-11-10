Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine
A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
This is Clarry Hill, in Union. On our first visit to Waldoboro, my husband and I popped into the offices of what is now Midcoast Conservancy to inquire about hikes in the area. That’s when we learned about this unique, blueberry-laden vista. My kids have stuffed themselves full of berries there under a hot sun, my husband and I have strolled its scarlet streaks in fall, and we’ve even seen the landscape seemingly metamorphose into the Scottish highlands under a cloak of fog. This hike is one of many that made us big fans of the Midcoast Conservancy and all that it does to protect and make accessible the mystically beautiful terrain of midcoast Maine.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
Bar Harbor, Maine, Lowers Limit on Daily Cruise Ship Passengers by Huge Amount
One of Maine’s most beloved and visited tourist destinations just severely capped the amount of cruise ship passengers that are allowed to visit the town daily. Maine’s coastal town of Bar Harbor has high tourist traffic year-round, whether it’s people flocking to the rocky shores in the summertime, leaf-peeping on the mountain peaks in fall, or immersing themselves in the spirit of Christmas in the winter.
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
Luxury Apartments & Rooftop Bar Could Come To Downtown Augusta
A few years before the pandemic rolled into Central Maine, the revitilization of downtown Augusta really started to ramp up. Local business people were buying up the buildings along Water Street and they began to rehab them. They turned the upper floors into really nice apartments and renovated the street level units into great retail and restaurant spaces.
Down East
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Ellsworth American
Hancock residents oppose new Golden Acres
HANCOCK — Dozens of residents of the Ridgewood Court subdivision packed the Hancock town office for the Nov. 2 Select Board meeting, where they voiced their opposition to a Golden Acres facility operating within their neighborhood. They argue that Golden Acres, which is a boarding home for the elderly...
penbaypilot.com
Free and discounted food and drink for Veteran’s Day
Local businesses and restaurants are honoring veterans and active-duty military personnel today, November 11. Here is a list of places offering deals on their social media channels. Best to confirm with each business prior to visiting. Typically proof of service, such as a military ID, VA cards, and veteran organization membership cards, can be used.
How the Maine Criminal Justice Academy is training the next generation of officers
VASSALBORO, Maine — The saying goes that nobody can truly understand unless they walk a mile in their shoes. But when it comes to law enforcement, it's a job most won't ever experience. The Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro is the only law enforcement program in Maine that...
Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion
If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0