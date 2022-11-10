For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.

