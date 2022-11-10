Read full article on original website
Letter: Vail needs to listen to its local workers on parking
Recently a number of stories have quoted officials regarding Vail’s new parking system. Greg Hall said something to the effect that there are no winners or losers in the game, this is about compromise. What did I gain by having to pay so much more for the same parking pass as last year? Looks to me like I lost over $800 for no added benefits.
Letter: Kudos to Regina O’Brien and election judges
For the past several elections, I have volunteered in the counting room in Eagle. I wanted to recognize Regina O’Brien and the dozens of staff and election judges that work tirelessly toward one fundamental goal: to make sure all of our votes are counted. The level of organization, competence and civic-mindedness of this group is inspiring, as were the conversations I heard on Tuesday night. Democrats and Republicans sitting across the table working together. Neighbors rising above the hyperbole and gridlock to talk to one another, learn from each other, and even laugh together. I think the rest of the country could learn from how we do things in Eagle County. Congratulations one and all.
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
Iceland's Blue Lagoon is rich in the silica.(Jeff Sheldon / Unsplash) (Glenwood Springs, CO) Iceland’s Blue Lagoon is one of those places you see on Instagram and immediately want to transport to—the images of the milky blue waters nestled between outcrops of black volcanic rocks are absolutely striking.
Eagle County commissioners grant extension for EagleVail shared housing project
The Eagle County Commissioners granted a two-year extension Wednesday to start work on a boarding house-type facility in EagleVail. Location: EagleVail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle road. Owner: Robert Warner. What’s approved: Conversion of an office building into a boarding house. Unit mix: Five double-occupancy...
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Walking Mountains celebrates Actively Green businesses
Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon celebrated 47 local businesses that have achieved Actively Green Certification in 2022 at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night. Actively Green is a local certification program that enables companies to integrate sustainability practices into their daily operations by tracking metrics, offering training programs and attaining actionable sustainability plans and commitments from each participating business.
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
Curious Nature: On World Kindness Day, some tips on how you can be kind to the Earth and future generations
Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, is World Kindness Day. World Kindness Day is a global day that promotes the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself, and to the world. The day is about celebrating kindness and the compassion that binds our communities together. However, there is nothing that binds our world together more than the Earth we all share. That is why on this World Kindness Day we challenge you to be kind to the Earth, as well as all that occupy it. Here a few ways you can spread a little kindness to the planet.
Vail Village’s Sitzmark Lodge has a new owner for the first time since 1974
First the bad news: The Fritch family no longer owns the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village. Now the good news: The new owners have pledged to maintain the spirit the Fritches built over nearly 50 years. Jeanne Fritch, the youngest of Helen and Bob Fritch’s three daughters, had been running...
More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day
Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday
What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled
The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: Reason for optimism in uncertain times
Media headlines are generating uncertainty around the local and national housing market, and lower inventory coupled with higher inflation and interest rates have created a pause in the residential real estate market. Depending on whom you listen to, the U.S. economy is or will be in a recession soon. While...
VIDEO: Checking out the new offerings in the Lionshead area of Vail Mountain
The Eagle Bahn gondola also opened for the season on Friday, offering access to another side of Vail Mountain. Vail Daily reporter John LaConte takes viewers over to the Lionshead side of the mountain for a more beginner friendly experience on the second day of Vail’s 2022-23 ski season.
Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado
Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
Community invited to HER Film Camp premiere, featuring 3 works created this summer by over 50 local youth
If you go … - What: HER Film Camp premiere - Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards - When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cost: Free - More information: This summer, over 50 local youth created three films with HER Film Camp as part of YouthPower365’s middle school camp. The films will make their debuts on Tuesday in a special premiere. This summer, YouthPower365 brought HER Film Camp into local middle school camps to offer girls and gender non-conforming youth an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through filmmaking.
Vail Mountain takes on Lotus School for Excellence in 2A state title game
32:11 – Abeneazer Getachew scores the game’s first goal from inside 10 yards to give Lotus School for Excellence an early 1-0 lead. 23:53 – Rutley Heinemann breaks free and fires a shot from 15 yards out that just misses the left post. Still 1-0 Meteors, but Gore Rangers are starting to press as Nolan Kim and Heinemann get more touches.
