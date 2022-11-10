SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

