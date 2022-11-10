ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail’s Opening Day, Veterans Day, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Nordic ski gear swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/11/22

By Tricia Swenson
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
Vail Daily

More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day

Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled

The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday

What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Walking Mountains celebrates Actively Green businesses

Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon celebrated 47 local businesses that have achieved Actively Green Certification in 2022 at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night. Actively Green is a local certification program that enables companies to integrate sustainability practices into their daily operations by tracking metrics, offering training programs and attaining actionable sustainability plans and commitments from each participating business.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vilar Performing Arts Center co-commissions special BalletX World Premiere, ‘Sidd (hartha),’ as part of 25th anniversary celebration

When: Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m. Cost: Starting at $68 for adults, $25 for students. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/ballet-world-premiere. The Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style this winter including groundbreaking, never-before-seen performances. As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, a special BalletX World Premiere has been co-commissioned by the venue in Beaver Creek to be debuted March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Center.
BEAVER CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle approves Habitat for Humanity’s 16-unit Third Street project

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council unanimously approved a major development permit, preliminary plan, final plat and associated development agreement for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s 16-home Third Street development. “The town of Eagle met us in this moment,” said Emily Peyton, Habitat Vail Valley’s director of...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail needs to listen to its local workers on parking

Recently a number of stories have quoted officials regarding Vail’s new parking system. Greg Hall said something to the effect that there are no winners or losers in the game, this is about compromise. What did I gain by having to pay so much more for the same parking pass as last year? Looks to me like I lost over $800 for no added benefits.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Wildlife passage for the bighorn sheep

On Sept. 6, 2022, the Vail Daily reported a campaign for wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in Summit County. I might suggest a wildlife safe passage over I-70 at Booth Heights. It would serve in securing the safety of wildlife and motorists. I realize a project of this magnitude requires funding and careful planning, but it would stand as a testament to our caring and positive public planning for the protection and preservation of the indigenous wildlife in our growing communities.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

The Bookworm of Edwards announces best books of 2022

The Bookworm of Edwards prepares for the holiday season in many different ways, but the most important holiday preparation begins at the start of each new year. For the full year, these Vail Valley booksellers are on the hunt for the best books the year has to offer. Spanning all genres, the resulting list is a combined effort from each Bookworm staff member that seeks to offer the perfect book for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It is no small feat to reach a consensus on the top books of the year out of the hundreds the team reads.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Community invited to HER Film Camp premiere, featuring 3 works created this summer by over 50 local youth

If you go … - What: HER Film Camp premiere - Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards - When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cost: Free - More information: This summer, over 50 local youth created three films with HER Film Camp as part of YouthPower365’s middle school camp. The films will make their debuts on Tuesday in a special premiere. This summer, YouthPower365 brought HER Film Camp into local middle school camps to offer girls and gender non-conforming youth an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through filmmaking.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Christian falls to Strasburg 3-1 at 2A state volleyball tournament

Readers will have to forgive the local sports reporter for his bias, but deep down, it feels hard to deny the notion that competition’s proverbial “bounces” never quite went Vail Christian’s way during the 2A state volleyball tournament. In the end, though, the No. 6-seeded Saints beat who they were supposed to beat and gave substantial challenges — albeit in losing efforts — to the team’s ranked above them.
VAIL, CO
