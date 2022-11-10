Vail’s Opening Day, Veterans Day, Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Nordic ski gear swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/11/22

Read full article on original website
Related
More terrain than expected on Vail Mountain’s Opening Day
Vail Mountain opened for the 2022-23 season on Friday with the groomed runs Swingsville and Ramshorn open as promised in the resort’s Wednesday announcement. But several more ungroomed options greeted skiers and snowboarders, as well, with runs like Slifer Express, Cappuccino, Powerline Glade and South Look Ma also open.
Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain pledge $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is thrilled to continue its commitment to affordable home construction through a $300,000 grant from Beaver Creek Resort and Vail Mountain through the company’s EpicPromise program. This pledge will support Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s initiative in doubling its impact on home production by 2024, jumping to 40 homes between 2022-24, up from 20 homes in the previous three years. In 2023, the organization will increase to 24 housing starts in 2023, up from eight in 2022.
2022 Vail Nordic Swap presented by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is this Saturday
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is excited to present their second annual Vail Nordic Swap event this Saturday at the Vail Nordic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1775 Sunburst Drive in Vail. Community members can buy or sell used gear at the swap, which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Nordic ski team. Ten percent of their sale proceeds support SSCV’s Vail Nordic Program.
Best of Vail Valley winners unveiled
The Vail Daily’s Best of Vail Valley contest has come to a close and you won’t have to wait for a recount for the results. This year’s Best of Vail Valley contest was bigger than ever this year, with 116 categories on the ballot, including newcomers Best Food Truck, Best Bartender and Best Local Podcast. There was even a Best Tennis and Pickleball Instructor category, a true sign of the times.
Meet Your Chef: Tiffany Crews at the Sebastian-Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday
What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant. When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.
Walking Mountains celebrates Actively Green businesses
Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon celebrated 47 local businesses that have achieved Actively Green Certification in 2022 at its annual awards ceremony Thursday night. Actively Green is a local certification program that enables companies to integrate sustainability practices into their daily operations by tracking metrics, offering training programs and attaining actionable sustainability plans and commitments from each participating business.
Vilar Performing Arts Center co-commissions special BalletX World Premiere, ‘Sidd (hartha),’ as part of 25th anniversary celebration
When: Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m. Cost: Starting at $68 for adults, $25 for students. More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/ballet-world-premiere. The Vilar Performing Arts Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style this winter including groundbreaking, never-before-seen performances. As part of the 25th anniversary celebration, a special BalletX World Premiere has been co-commissioned by the venue in Beaver Creek to be debuted March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Vilar Center.
Eagle approves Habitat for Humanity’s 16-unit Third Street project
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Eagle Town Council unanimously approved a major development permit, preliminary plan, final plat and associated development agreement for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley’s 16-home Third Street development. “The town of Eagle met us in this moment,” said Emily Peyton, Habitat Vail Valley’s director of...
Letter: Vail needs to listen to its local workers on parking
Recently a number of stories have quoted officials regarding Vail’s new parking system. Greg Hall said something to the effect that there are no winners or losers in the game, this is about compromise. What did I gain by having to pay so much more for the same parking pass as last year? Looks to me like I lost over $800 for no added benefits.
Letter: Wildlife passage for the bighorn sheep
On Sept. 6, 2022, the Vail Daily reported a campaign for wildlife crossings on East Vail Pass in Summit County. I might suggest a wildlife safe passage over I-70 at Booth Heights. It would serve in securing the safety of wildlife and motorists. I realize a project of this magnitude requires funding and careful planning, but it would stand as a testament to our caring and positive public planning for the protection and preservation of the indigenous wildlife in our growing communities.
What’s next for Eagle County’s new regional transportation authority?
On Nov. 8, Eagle County voters in all municipalities but Gypsum voted to approve a new regional transportation authority. With a new half-cent sales tax approved and set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the work to bring about the proposed service enhancements across the valley is just beginning.
The Bookworm of Edwards announces best books of 2022
The Bookworm of Edwards prepares for the holiday season in many different ways, but the most important holiday preparation begins at the start of each new year. For the full year, these Vail Valley booksellers are on the hunt for the best books the year has to offer. Spanning all genres, the resulting list is a combined effort from each Bookworm staff member that seeks to offer the perfect book for everyone on your holiday shopping list. It is no small feat to reach a consensus on the top books of the year out of the hundreds the team reads.
Community invited to HER Film Camp premiere, featuring 3 works created this summer by over 50 local youth
If you go … - What: HER Film Camp premiere - Where: Riverwalk Theater, Edwards - When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cost: Free - More information: This summer, over 50 local youth created three films with HER Film Camp as part of YouthPower365’s middle school camp. The films will make their debuts on Tuesday in a special premiere. This summer, YouthPower365 brought HER Film Camp into local middle school camps to offer girls and gender non-conforming youth an opportunity to learn the art of storytelling through filmmaking.
Eagle County Real Estate Market Report: Reason for optimism in uncertain times
Media headlines are generating uncertainty around the local and national housing market, and lower inventory coupled with higher inflation and interest rates have created a pause in the residential real estate market. Depending on whom you listen to, the U.S. economy is or will be in a recession soon. While...
Vail Christian falls to Strasburg 3-1 at 2A state volleyball tournament
Readers will have to forgive the local sports reporter for his bias, but deep down, it feels hard to deny the notion that competition’s proverbial “bounces” never quite went Vail Christian’s way during the 2A state volleyball tournament. In the end, though, the No. 6-seeded Saints beat who they were supposed to beat and gave substantial challenges — albeit in losing efforts — to the team’s ranked above them.
Eagle County commissioners grant extension for EagleVail shared housing project
The Eagle County Commissioners granted a two-year extension Wednesday to start work on a boarding house-type facility in EagleVail. Location: EagleVail, on the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Eagle road. Owner: Robert Warner. What’s approved: Conversion of an office building into a boarding house. Unit mix: Five double-occupancy...
Congressional District 3 voters, election analysts on why Boebert and Frisch race is so tight
Many eyes across the nation have, for the past three days now, kept keen watch on Colorado’s high-profile Congressional District 3 race between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. After Frisch was leading since the first batches of votes were tallied Tuesday evening, Thursday morning saw...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0