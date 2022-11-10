ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Chuckiee Adams
3d ago

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the entire family🙏🏿 And may the Great Comforter known as the Holy Spirit embrace them all through their bereavement and bring that PEACE that SURPASSES ALL COMPREHENSION AMEN!🙏🏿🙏🏿 R.I.P. Young Man💐

1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen found dead

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target

PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Discarded smoking materials cause of duplex fire Thursday

UPDATE: 2:40 P.M. - The Peoria Fire Department says the fire was accidental - caused by discarded smoking materials. The elderly resident inside was released from medical care on scene. The other half of the duplex had no damage and the occupant was able to remain. PEORIA (25 News Now)...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested

MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
25newsnow.com

Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

OSHA death investigation finds Caterpillar failed to install safety equipment

An OSHA investigation into a June death at Caterpillar’s Mapleton facility found the workplace is not compliant with safety standards. According to a news release, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes of Peoria might not have fallen into a pot of molten iron if safety guards and fall protection measures had been installed. Federal regulations require guardrails and restraint systems installed in foundries to protect workers from falls into dangerous equipment.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Identity of person wanted after allegedly cashing stolen checks

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of cashing stolen checks. Over the span of around 24 hours, this person allegedly stole $20,000, the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

“Lock Doors, Lock Cars, Lockup Personal Information”

Criminals and hackers look for weak points when it comes to their next move. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards encourages individuals to minimize that risk by locking down everything:. “We tell you to lock your doors, lock your car, now lockup your personal information as well. You have to take...
