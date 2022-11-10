Read full article on original website
Chuckiee Adams
3d ago
My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the entire family🙏🏿 And may the Great Comforter known as the Holy Spirit embrace them all through their bereavement and bring that PEACE that SURPASSES ALL COMPREHENSION AMEN!🙏🏿🙏🏿 R.I.P. Young Man💐
2
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
wglt.org
19-year-old accused of stabbing his girlfriend 17 times in their Bloomington apartment
A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend 17 times inside their east Bloomington apartment. It happened Thursday night in their apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive. Prosecutors say Chance Young brought a 6-inch long knife into their bedroom and said, “I’m going to need you to let me kill you,” and suggested he was the Messiah. Young then allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim said it appeared to be random and unprovoked.
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
Central Illinois Proud
Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
25newsnow.com
Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
25newsnow.com
18-year-old still missing while visiting family in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A freshman University of Illinois student from Peoria last seen Friday is still missing. 18-year-old Deven Lane was last seen with his mother at the Chick-Fil-A on North Sterling Friday night. His mother said he was emotional and ran into the woods - later trying...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Discarded smoking materials cause of duplex fire Thursday
UPDATE: 2:40 P.M. - The Peoria Fire Department says the fire was accidental - caused by discarded smoking materials. The elderly resident inside was released from medical care on scene. The other half of the duplex had no damage and the occupant was able to remain. PEORIA (25 News Now)...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
WAND TV
Maroa-Forsyth High School student arrested
MAROA-FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- A Maroa-Forsyth High School student is in police custody awaiting investigation. School officials believe the student stabbed another student who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Maroa-Forsyth Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Kahler, police were called to the school around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police say 8 vehicles damaged in crash that snarled rush hour traffic on eastbound I-74 in Peoria
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Illinois State Police said the massive traffic backup on eastbound I-74 happened when a truck-tractor semi-trailer hit the underside of the Broadway Street overpass just before 4:15 p.m. Police said seven other vehicles were damaged from debris on the roadway. No one was hurt, according to...
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
Central Illinois Proud
7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
wcbu.org
OSHA death investigation finds Caterpillar failed to install safety equipment
An OSHA investigation into a June death at Caterpillar’s Mapleton facility found the workplace is not compliant with safety standards. According to a news release, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes of Peoria might not have fallen into a pot of molten iron if safety guards and fall protection measures had been installed. Federal regulations require guardrails and restraint systems installed in foundries to protect workers from falls into dangerous equipment.
25newsnow.com
Quad Con invades Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Comic books fans of all kind got dressed up for Quad Con Saturday at Northwoods Mall. The two-day event is featuring more than 80 vendors including authors, store owners, YouTube celebrities and more. The free, family-friendly show also held a video game tournament and a...
25newsnow.com
Identity of person wanted after allegedly cashing stolen checks
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of cashing stolen checks. Over the span of around 24 hours, this person allegedly stole $20,000, the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
977wmoi.com
“Lock Doors, Lock Cars, Lockup Personal Information”
Criminals and hackers look for weak points when it comes to their next move. Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards encourages individuals to minimize that risk by locking down everything:. “We tell you to lock your doors, lock your car, now lockup your personal information as well. You have to take...
