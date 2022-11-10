ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empire Sports Media

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back

It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players

The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency

The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
ClutchPoints

3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson

Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley

Astros part ways with Click: should the Yankees move on from Cashman?

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner haven’t sat down to discuss the former’s future in the organization. Cashman’s contract is up, and they would need to agree to another deal. While the general expectation is that Cashman keeps his role as...
ClutchPoints

James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series

The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
Yardbarker

Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'

When the Yankees stormed out of the gates this past spring, pacing Major League Baseball with a historic record, New York was poised to dominate through the rest of the season, making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Instead, a collapse in the second...
ClutchPoints

3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander will turn 40-years old in February. Nevertheless, the 2022 Cy Young hopeful will receive plenty of interest on the MLB free agent market. But where should Verlander sign in what could be the final contract of his historic career. There are 3 teams that standout as good fits for Verlander. One team is […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Brian Cashman suggests Aaron Hicks will be back for 2023

The Yankees’ brass are off to a fast start this offseason, with Brian Cashman quotes from the GM meetings flying about. Cashman answered questions on Judge returning, various players that people are wondering what the future holds for, and what the Yanks’ plan of attack is this winter. Sadly, some of the things he said aren’t having me confident at this very early moment in the offseason.
Los Angeles, CA
