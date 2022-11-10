Read full article on original website
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back
It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players
The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner has spoken to Aaron Judge multiple times since the season ended
The New York Yankees have made it clear what their top priority is this offseason. Their number one priority is bringing back the 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge. While Judge of course hasn’t won the award yet, it’s a forgone conclusion that he will be bringing home that hardware.
3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson
Dansby Swanson has enjoyed a pair of breakout seasons over the past two years. The former Vanderbilt star always featured a high-ceiling, but he struggled to find his footing offensively through the first portion of his career. Swanson was always regarded as a solid defender, but his 2021 and 2022 offensive outbursts will lead to […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros lock down bullpen star on 3-year, $34.5 million extension
The World Series champion Houston Astros haven’t hesitated to jump right into MLB free agency, as they have agreed to a deal with one of their most important relief pitchers, Rafael Montero. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Montero and the Astros have agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
Pinstripe Alley
Astros part ways with Click: should the Yankees move on from Cashman?
Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner haven’t sat down to discuss the former’s future in the organization. Cashman’s contract is up, and they would need to agree to another deal. While the general expectation is that Cashman keeps his role as...
James Click not the only key Astros firing after World Series
The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan. Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on. Click was originally...
Hal Steinbrenner reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge conversations as free agency begins
Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits. “I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”
Yardbarker
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
When the Yankees stormed out of the gates this past spring, pacing Major League Baseball with a historic record, New York was poised to dominate through the rest of the season, making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Instead, a collapse in the second...
3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander will turn 40-years old in February. Nevertheless, the 2022 Cy Young hopeful will receive plenty of interest on the MLB free agent market. But where should Verlander sign in what could be the final contract of his historic career. There are 3 teams that standout as good fits for Verlander. One team is […] The post 3 best free agency destinations for Justin Verlander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees need to most fast on Aaron Judge before bidding war commences
One way or another, the New York Yankees will need to offer up a significant contract for superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The question is, how long can the Yankees wait before a massive bidding war spreads to the West Coast teams and the Yanks find themselves paying over the premium for one of the best players in the game?
Yankees’ Brian Cashman suggests Aaron Hicks will be back for 2023
The Yankees’ brass are off to a fast start this offseason, with Brian Cashman quotes from the GM meetings flying about. Cashman answered questions on Judge returning, various players that people are wondering what the future holds for, and what the Yanks’ plan of attack is this winter. Sadly, some of the things he said aren’t having me confident at this very early moment in the offseason.
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
