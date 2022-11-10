Lindsay Lohan working with star stylist Law Roach after Met Gala diss

“Mean Girl” no more.

Lindsay Lohan, 36, has been stunning on the red carpet lately with help from stylist to the superstars Law Roach . But before the duo paired up, they were involved in a tiff regarding Zendaya, one of Roach’s most well-known clients.

In 2019, Zendaya, now 26, hit the Met Gala red carpet wearing a Tommy Hilfiger light-up Cinderella gown that played into the “Notes on Camp” theme, with Roach on hand as her “Fairy God Brother.”

And while most fans were wowed by the magical Disney princess moment, the “Parent Trap” star was not. LiLo took to social media to slam the look and compare the “Euphoria” actress to Claire Danes, who opted for a similar style in 2016.

Lohan said at the time , “@Clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever,” and, “Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already.”

“Entertainment Tonight” later asked Roach what he thought about the “Freaky Friday” actor’s comments. He responded with a simple, “I don’t know her” and a smirk.

Zendaya acknowledged the critique in an interview with the Daily Telegraph, saying , “I didn’t feel hurt by it and it didn’t make me sad because I have no idea what that person is going through. Maybe in some strange way, that comment made them feel better that day. People are only negative because negativity is eating away at them.”

The “Image Architect” has been dressing Lohan in preparation for the premiere of her Netflix film. WireImage

But now, it looks like the bad blood is behind Lohan and Law, as they’ve teamed up ahead of the premiere of her new Netflix holiday movie, “Falling for Christmas.”

The “Mean Girls” star shared this photo to her Instagram, and Roach posted it on his Instagram Stories with a telling caption. Instagram/Lindsay Lohan

The self-proclaimed “Image Architect,” known for dressing stars including Kerry Washington, Keke Palmer and Halsey, shared a snap of Lohan wearing a sheer sequined Valentino gown at the premiere on his Instagram Stories.

He captioned the photo, “Icons only” — proving he definitely knows her now.