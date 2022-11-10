ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1-3" of heavy, wet snow is expected. This will cause...
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...

It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
Changes arrive Friday, cold weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fantastic Thursday around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 70s in many areas this afternoon. We actually broke records in Saginaw and Houghton Lake today, breaking the old records set just two years ago in 2020. Flint was well into the 70s, but wasn’t quite able to reach 78°, also set in 2020.
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Watch: First Alert Winter Survival Guide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow and ice can make Michigan a winter wonderland, but our weather can also be dangerous. The News 10 First Alert Weather Team will help you and your family prepare for winter’s worst. The First Alert Winter Survival Guide can be seen in the video...
Finns Finding Solace in the Upper Peninsula’s Familiar Landscape

Here’s how a Finnish family made their way to Michigan through a local mining company and found solace in the familiar, forested lands of the Upper Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?

Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
