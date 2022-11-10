Read full article on original website
Winter is coming: West Michigan hit with heavy snow as temperatures plummet in Metro Detroit
While West Michigan is getting its first dose of winter weather, temperatures are dropping here in Metro Detroit, and there may be some snow looming in the midweek.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before tapering off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 1-3" of heavy, wet snow is expected. This will cause...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for part of West Michigan. The counties under the Advisory are: Mason-Lake-Oceana-Muskegon-Ottawa-Allegan-Van Buren-Kalamazoo- Including the cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Holland, South Haven, and Kalamazoo. Up north, the Advisory includes Antrim-Grand Traverse-Kalkaska-Missaukee-Charlevoix- Including the cities of Mancelona, Traverse City, Kalkaska, Lake City, and Charlevoix. The Advisory will be in effect from 4 pm this (Sat.) PM until 1 PM Sunday and is for up to 2-5″ of snow. Accumulations on main roads may be a little less that that, but it’s certainly possible that slippery road conditions could develop, esp. at night.
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
WNEM
Changes arrive Friday, cold weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a fantastic Thursday around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures returning to the 70s in many areas this afternoon. We actually broke records in Saginaw and Houghton Lake today, breaking the old records set just two years ago in 2020. Flint was well into the 70s, but wasn’t quite able to reach 78°, also set in 2020.
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Heavy rain and Cascade snow possible for Pacific Northwest the week of Thanksgiving
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting that heavy rain and above average snowfall could hit the Pacific Northwest on the week of Thanksgiving.
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
WWMT
Highs in the 70s before temperatures crash this weekend, bringing snow for some
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. As we know here in West Michigan, this often rings true with our weather. Our recent stretch of warmer than average temperatures will soon wrap up, but that's not before we enjoy what will likely be our last 70s of the year.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
COLD SNAP COMING: Highs in the 30s and the chance for snow this weekend
The coldest air mass of the season takes aim over West Michigan this weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be in the 30s, along with the chance for snow.
WILX-TV
Watch: First Alert Winter Survival Guide
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow and ice can make Michigan a winter wonderland, but our weather can also be dangerous. The News 10 First Alert Weather Team will help you and your family prepare for winter’s worst. The First Alert Winter Survival Guide can be seen in the video...
Past weather data shows we will have our last 70 degree day for months
One more warm day is on the way. In fact it will be a very warm day. Looking at past weather data, Thursday should be our last 70 degree day until next spring. Pretty much all of the southern half of Lower Michigan will hit at least 70 degrees Thursday. A high temperature of 70 degrees should be felt as far north as Traverse City and Alpena.
Rare local sighting of species creates buzz in birding community | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
One day last week when I looked out at the nearby landscapes, it seemed like their beauty had disappeared overnight, but of course it didn’t. It was gradual and then abnormally warm weather and southern winds pushed the leaves to the ground. Abscission, basically meaning shedding, occurs with the...
First Blizzard Delivers Massive Snowfall in Minnesota and ND
The official snowfall total out of NW Minnesota and North Dakota is really impressive. And cause for a moment of gratitude here in SE Minnesota!. "Eye-Popping" Snowfall Totals In Minnesota and North Dakota. "Eye Popping," that's how our sister station (WJON, St. Cloud) described it. And they're right. The first...
My North.com
Finns Finding Solace in the Upper Peninsula’s Familiar Landscape
Here’s how a Finnish family made their way to Michigan through a local mining company and found solace in the familiar, forested lands of the Upper Peninsula. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
How Did These 5 Popular Michigan Cities Get Their Names?
Since Michigan became a state in the early 1800s, towns have been named, renamed...and sometimes renamed again. Many settlers of Michigan were from New York. Migrating westward became much easier for them following the opening of the Erie Canal. Some of the cities, noted below, have names inspired by settlers from New York, while others are derived from Michigan's rich Native American heritage & history.
