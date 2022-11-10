ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gouldsboro, ME

WDEA AM 1370

DNA Leads Police to Arrest a Maine Man for a 1996 Cold Case

A Gouldsboro man is facing charges for a 26-year-old cold case sexual assault in Hancock County. After so many years, you have to wonder if the victim, in this case, thought it would never get solved. But modern DNA technology is amazing and is being used to identify suspects in cold cases every day. In Maine, DNA has led police to arrest Jason Follette of Gouldsboro and charge him with gross sexual assault.
GOULDSBORO, ME
themainewire.com

Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Hancock Cold Case

The Maine State Police arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette on Wednesday in connection with the sexual assault of a now 47-year-old woman in Hancock that has gone unsolved for more than 25 years ago. The arrest was made possible by genetic testing equipment that was not available to law enforcement in...
HANCOCK, ME
foxbangor.com

Verdict reached in Zachary Borg trial

BANGOR– A verdict was reached today in the trial of Zachary Borg. Borg’s infant daughter suffered an overdose back in July. Investigators who searched the home said they discovered fentanyl in several rooms including the child’s bedroom. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault,...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
Ellsworth American

Downeast births

At Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital In Ellsworth. Oct. 4, 2022, to Catey Bridges and La’Donte Holland of Bangor, a daughter, La’Rae Etta. Oct. 11, 2022, to Molly and Asad Rahman of Southwest Harbor, a boy, Laith Rahman. Oct. 12, 2022, to Rebecca Gray and Alex Betz of...
ELLSWORTH, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

High temperatures plummet as colder air moves in

MAINE, USA — Temperatures are falling after record-breaking heat on Saturday. Portland broke a century-old record when the city warmed to 73 degrees on Saturday. Bangor had a high temperature of 68 degrees which beat the 66-degree high set in 2020. The warmth is gone as cooler air chills...
PORTLAND, ME
Down East

Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable

Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
CAMDEN, ME
mainebiz.biz

Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter

With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
BREWER, ME
94.9 HOM

Bar Harbor, Maine, Lowers Limit on Daily Cruise Ship Passengers by Huge Amount

One of Maine’s most beloved and visited tourist destinations just severely capped the amount of cruise ship passengers that are allowed to visit the town daily. Maine’s coastal town of Bar Harbor has high tourist traffic year-round, whether it’s people flocking to the rocky shores in the summertime, leaf-peeping on the mountain peaks in fall, or immersing themselves in the spirit of Christmas in the winter.
BAR HARBOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

After recount, tie broken between two Rockland City Council candidates

ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. On Election night, only...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Clouds increase tonight, lows drop into the 40′s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We dry out by tonight, but clouds stick around, overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s. Sunday, a low-pressure system develops off the coastline to bring us the chance for some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Some areas of far northwestern Maine in higher elevations could see a few flakes mixed in by the late afternoon, little no snow accumulation is expected.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

2 warming centers open in Bangor

BANGOR– The following warming centers are currently open 7 days/week.:. Check in between 2 and 4 pm for overnight stay. Breakfast and dinner provided. Volunteers are always welcome.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Final Accepted Ellsworth Municipal Election Results

The Ellsworth City Council met on Thursday night, November 10th to accept the Municipal Election results, after the recount this morning. City Council - Top 3 vote getters elected to 3 year term. Michelle Beal 2475. Tammy Mote 1901. Jon Stein 1283. John Linnehan 1228. Kristini Schlaeffer 1055. Robert Miller...
ELLSWORTH, ME

