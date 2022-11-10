ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mental healthcare for local veterans

By Serena Ung
 3 days ago

In honor of Veterans Day, we wanted to focus on helping our vets who have endured a lot of stress during and after their years of service to our country.

Mind Spa in Denver does just that. The outpatient center focused on creating a mental wellness center through experiential psychiatry. The center is dedicated to empowering meaningful positive change in the lives of our veterans suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

Dr. Eric French who is the Founder of Mind Spa says that the mission of Mind Spa is to optimize the treatment of mental health disorders through cutting-edge, evidence-based, layered integrative therapies that create meaningful positive change in the lives of their patients.

For more information on Mind Spa, check out their website at Mindspadenver.com .

