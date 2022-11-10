Read full article on original website
Marine Corp Ball this weekend￼
KINGMAN – On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Dean W. Reiter Detachment of the Marine Corps League will hold its Marine Corps Ball, celebrating the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, which was founded on Nov. 10, 1776. The event will be held at Beale Celebrations, corner of Fourth and Beale Sts. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m.
Weight a minute: How big is my fish?
BULLHEAD CITY — Rusty Braun weighs in on the local fishing scene, literally and figuratively. Braun, the proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City, is also a certified "weigh station" by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to provide accurate measures for local anglers. "I am extremely thankful for...
Dig It Kingman Community teaches kids to plant, harvest pumpkins￼
In June, more than 80 children and their families signed up to plant, weed, water, care for and harvest pumpkins in the children’s pumpkin patch this year at DigIt Gardens. The kids did a great job and enjoyed picking pumpkins and partying on Harvest Day, October 21. The party included Starbucks hot chocolate and cake pops, chips from Marlene, Halloween cookies from the Sugar Shack, snacks from McKee Foods, juice and candy donated by friends of the garden, Cosmic Bounce House,
Holiday Season event hosted by Eagles Lodge￼
KINGMAN – The Eagles Lodge is hosting a Holiday Season Event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be open to the public at 4536 N. Patsy Dr. Proceeds will assist with the Eagles holiday food baskets for the community in need. There...
Destination Hydration holds ribbon cutting
Destination Hydration owner, Michelle Witzel, joined the Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon for the new location at 1600 McCulloch Blvd. N. #4A., Lake Havasu City. This new location offers new services, appointments, mobile or in Clinic, vitamin infusions and injections, as well as allergy and pain relief injections. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Cheryl Ramsden, Delaney Luna, Tiffany Savage, Faith Berstler, Michelle Witzel, Tammy Knight, Lisa Galante, Jennifer Solomon, Balee Probst and Janina Robertson.
BHC man arrested after furniture, trash found dumped in desert
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man is accused of dumping furniture and trash in the outskirts of Fort Mohave. Graig Mitchell Salzer, 61, was arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor criminal littering. At 3:23 p.m. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported illegal trash dump in progress in...
Contour Your Body holds ribbon cutting￼
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of Contour Your Body. Services offered include; Body Sculpting, Wood Therapy to assist with fat breakdown, Brazilian Hand treatments to help lymphatic systems and Sauna & Wraps to help with inch loss. Contour Your Body is located at 2178 McCulloch Blvd. N. #9. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Steve Bentley, Marlou E., Robyn Hill, Stephanie, Susan and Cassie O’Hara.
BHC man arrested for alleged assault on officer
MOHAVE VALLEY — A Bullhead City man was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly fighting with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies while inebriated. Michael Sean Fields, 44, is charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest, both felonies, and three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
