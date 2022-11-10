ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Attorney Tells DeSantis “Stay In Florida”

By Dara Kam - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAv48_0j6FWTTB00

After former President Donald Trump rolled out his “ Ron DeSanctimonious ” nickname, Trump supporters appeared to be trying to fend off a potential battle with DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

At a Trump rally Monday in Ohio, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , R-Ga., called it “political suicide” to challenge Trump in 2024.

“We need strong Republican governors to fight, stay in for eight years and save their states, not to abandon their states and try to run for president or any other big position,” Greene said during an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network. “My message is, for everyone, anyone that’s considering running for president in 2024 against President Trump, please support President Trump.”

In a separate interview on the same network, attorney Alina Habba, a senior adviser to Trump’s political action committee, told DeSantis to “stay in Florida.”

“Just stay where you are. You are doing a great job in Florida,” Habba said.

Trump, meanwhile, implied that he has dirty laundry about DeSantis.

“If he runs, he could hurt himself very badly,” Trump said in a Fox News interview. “I would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering — I know more about him than anybody, other than, perhaps, his wife.”

Speculation has long swirled around DeSantis as a potential 2024 presidential candidate — speculation further fueled by his dominant re-election win Tuesday.

In a last-day campaign ad, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist tried to play up the Trump-DeSantis “rift” with a spot saying, “President Trump doesn’t have Ron DeSantis’ back. Why should you?”

In what looked like a case of double-dog dare, Cenk Uygur, creator of the progressive news site The Young Turks, tweeted Wednesday that, “at this point,” DeSantis “would have to be a coward not to run in 2024.”

“Republicans and right-wing media are handing it to him on a silver platter,” Uygur continued. “Opportunities like this are not guaranteed, four years from now, or ever. It would be extraordinary weakness to turn it down.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 6

Related
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis: A College Degree Should Not Put Our Students Into A Lifetime Of Debt

Over the past four years, Florida Governor DeSantis has held the line on tuition while ensuring Florida’s higher education system is the best in the nation. Recently, the College Board’s “Annual Trends in College Pricing” report confirmed that the cost of a bachelor’s degree for the 2022-23 academic year at Florida’s public universities is now the lowest in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Biden came to Florida to help Democratic underdogs, but barely mentioned DeSantis, one of his most vocal critics

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — President Joe Biden barely mentioned Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in Florida on Tuesday evening, one week out from Election Day. While Democrats in Florida have criticized numerous contentious policies from DeSantis, Biden instead took a victory lap over his legislative accomplishments, including an infrastructure law, and warned that "Mega-MAGA Republicans" are "a different breed of cat."
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
144K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy