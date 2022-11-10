ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

Tyler Childers announces dates for Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – For those of you who’ve felt left in a state of “ purgatory ” ever since a particular Red Rocks performance from the unofficial voice of Appalachia wrapped up in late September, your brief era of “ hard times ” nears an end.

It’s been just over two months since his most recent gracing of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, but on Thursday, Tyler Childers announced plans to return to Morrison just a year and two days after his most recent show on Sept. 29 .

Childers will reroute his 2023 tour’s “ bus route ” back through the Mile High region on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 for a pair of performances just in time for the kickoff of “ the harvest ” season.

Red Rocks announces artists booked for 2023 concert season so far

So, for those of you that hold the bluegrass art form aloft and hate missing out on a single evening of guitar twangin’, do yourself a favor and maintain some “ peace of mind ” by getting your “ ever lovin’ hand ” on one of these tickets before they are all claimed.

Tyler Childers Red Rocks ticketing information

(Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit announce Red Rocks return in 2023

Presale tickets to these two shows will be available Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m., but only to those who sign up to receive the secret password .

Tickets for the general public go on sale two days later on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

