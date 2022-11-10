Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions these funnel clouds can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 330 PM EST At 303 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pointe West, or near Winter Beach, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Vero Beach South and Gifford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 10:25:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 15:27:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no ice accumulation. Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
