Effective: 2022-11-13 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions these funnel clouds can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 330 PM EST At 303 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pointe West, or near Winter Beach, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Vero Beach South and Gifford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO