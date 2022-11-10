ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said.

But no arrests were made until 40 years later.

Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.

Rutherford’s wife found him dead in their home on May 25, 1982, with stab wounds, a skull fracture and an electrical cord wrapped around his neck, police said.

Though police investigated the murder, they never made an arrest.

Then investigators working the cold case decades later “developed probable cause” to arrest Pruitt.

Authorities traveled to California and arrested him, police said.

He is awaiting extradition to Washington, which could take months, police said.

Before Pruitt’s arrest this year, he had been convicted on rape and robbery charges in Ohio and was in prison for 27 years.

Pruitt was arrested the same year Rutherford was killed, police said.

