Read full article on original website
Related
Major update after man plows through crowd at Los Angeles carnival leaving six hurt and suspect arrested
A MAN suspected of driving into a crowd of people during a street carnival, injuring six people, has been arrested, said police. Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as 23-year-old Steven Weems. The incident happened near Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard...
NBC Los Angeles
Animal Remains Found in Vehicle During Traffic Stop in Palmdale
Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
Possibly intoxicated man hangs on freeway ramp; police intervene
A pedestrian who appeared to be prepared to leap into freeway traffic Saturday in Riverside was detained by California Highway Patrol officers. The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. on the Van Buren Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the CHP. Witnesses saw the man...
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
Man arrested after pedestrian suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Upland hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said. The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department. […]
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in LA, Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Inmate Locator lists at least seven...
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday.
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
‘It was already burning’: Witnesses rush to help victims of fiery Garden Grove crash
Witnesses who saw and heard a fatal Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a gray Tesla sedan was ablaze by […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Garden Grove (Garden Grove, CA)
The Garden Grove Police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred at the Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street intersection just before 12.45 a.m.
One killed, two critically injured in fiery Garden Grove crash
A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash today in Garden Grove, authorities said.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Vehicle Theft, Marijuana Possession For Sale
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana inside the vehicle, Long Beach police said Saturday.
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
orangecountytribune.com
One dead in fiery auto crash
One person was killed and two others critically injured in a spectacular three-car crash early Friday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the GGPD, the collision took place in the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard. The call came in at 12:43 a.m. Arriving...
Man fatally shot during car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street, where a man was found sitting inside of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Witnesses told police officers that they saw a white U-Haul pull up alongside the victim's black Kia before suspects inside the moving van fired several shots and fled from the area. Police are investigating whether the incident was gang-related.
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster
A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
2 People Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at 2520 Robertson Boulevard at around 5.45 a.m. The officials reported that a vehicle had fatally struck both victims. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0