WEBB, Miss.—The rural and sparsely populated Tallahatchie County is home to around 14,000 residents and contains five cities: Charleston, Sumner, Tutwiler, Glendora and Webb. For a long time, Supervalu in Charleston was the only grocery store in the county. Depending on where someone lived, they would need to drive at least 15 miles for fresh fruits, vegetables or a pack of meat. A handful of Dollar Generals also pepper the area, but the community is essentially food insecure.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO