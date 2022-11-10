Read full article on original website
WEBB, Miss.—The rural and sparsely populated Tallahatchie County is home to around 14,000 residents and contains five cities: Charleston, Sumner, Tutwiler, Glendora and Webb. For a long time, Supervalu in Charleston was the only grocery store in the county. Depending on where someone lived, they would need to drive at least 15 miles for fresh fruits, vegetables or a pack of meat. A handful of Dollar Generals also pepper the area, but the community is essentially food insecure.
A majority-Black community in Mississippi has gone decades without close access to a grocery store that sells fresh meat and produce until this October. Marquitrice Mangham, the owner of Farmacy Marketplace in Webb, Mississippi, runs the only grocery store in the small Delta town. According to Mississippi Today, the neighborhood...
LIFE SUPPORT: Part 5A "street talk" The fight to save Greenwood Leflore Hospital has sparked a lot of talk and a lot of accusations. Where it comes from isn't exactly clear... but what does seem clear, is that the deal to save the hospital went very wrong... very quickly. As...
Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition is preparing for its annual toy drive giveaway. This year’s giveaway will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 am on the campus of Mississippi Valley State University. All children must be present to receive a gift. Giving will continue while supplies last.
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The former undersheriff for LeFlore County, Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using force on an arrestee. According to court documents, on Jan. 25, 2017, former undersheriff Kendall Morgan assaulted someone, who was in handcuffs not resisting, during an arrest. Court records state that...
