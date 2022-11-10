ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

mississippifreepress.org

‘Increase Access’: Webb Native Helps Bring Grocery Store to Tallahatchie County

WEBB, Miss.—The rural and sparsely populated Tallahatchie County is home to around 14,000 residents and contains five cities: Charleston, Sumner, Tutwiler, Glendora and Webb. For a long time, Supervalu in Charleston was the only grocery store in the county. Depending on where someone lived, they would need to drive at least 15 miles for fresh fruits, vegetables or a pack of meat. A handful of Dollar Generals also pepper the area, but the community is essentially food insecure.
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

LIFE SUPPORT Part 5a Street Talk

LIFE SUPPORT: Part 5A "street talk" The fight to save Greenwood Leflore Hospital has sparked a lot of talk and a lot of accusations. Where it comes from isn't exactly clear... but what does seem clear, is that the deal to save the hospital went very wrong... very quickly. As...
GREENWOOD, MS
deltadailynews.com

State Law Enforcement Officers will Give Back this Holiday Season

Mississippi Central State Troopers Coalition is preparing for its annual toy drive giveaway. This year’s giveaway will take place on Saturday, December 3rd at 10 am on the campus of Mississippi Valley State University. All children must be present to receive a gift. Giving will continue while supplies last.
ITTA BENA, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
5newsonline.com

Former LeFlore County undersheriff pleads guilty to using excessive force

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The former undersheriff for LeFlore County, Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to unlawfully using force on an arrestee. According to court documents, on Jan. 25, 2017, former undersheriff Kendall Morgan assaulted someone, who was in handcuffs not resisting, during an arrest. Court records state that...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

