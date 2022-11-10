Read full article on original website
kchi.com
County Commission To Attend GHRPC Annual Meeting
Attending the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission annual meeting is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commission. The Commissioners will meet Tuesday in regular session in the Commission Room of the courthouse. That agenda includes county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. Thursday at 9:00 am,...
kchi.com
School Board To Consider Bid For CES Expansion
A negotiated base bid for the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion will be presented to the school board when they meet Tuesday. The School Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the district office. The agenda begins with the recognition of Dewey School Staff for the Blue Ribbon Award. Dr Wiebers...
kchi.com
Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention In Chillicothe
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment and Retention was in Chillicothe Thursday evening to meet with educators, administrators, community members, and concerned parents and talk about how to keep teachers in the classroom and bring new teachers to join their ranks. Missouri Board of Education President Charlie Shields and...
kttn.com
Two from out of state arrested in Daviess County
Two out-of-state residents were taken into custody Thursday morning in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Jeremy White of St. Paul Park, Minnesota was arrested as a fugitive from out of state. White also was accused of resisting arrest by fleeing. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
kchi.com
Margaret Cramer
Margaret Cramer, 94, of Chillicothe, MO, formerly of rural Ludlow, MO, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Utica, MO, with Rev. Erik Hall, Rev. Shawn Hughes and Rev. Aaron Skinner officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the church. Burial will be in Utica Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church or Utica Cemetery Association in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kchi.com
Memory Tree Lighting November 17th
The 8th Annual Memory Tree lighting ceremony will be held on November 17th at 6:00 pm. The Memory Tree at Silver Moon Plaza is to memorialize a loved one. If you would like to purchase an ornament, call the Main Street Chillicothe office at 660-646-4071. The ornaments are $10 each or 3 Ornaments for $25.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday includes 74 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 5:17 pm, Officers witnessed a motor vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Washington St… There were no injuries reported and neither vehicle was towed. A citation was issued for following too close.
CJCFPD firefighter killed in single-vehicle crash
An off-duty Central Jackson County Fire Protection District firefighter was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route E, just west of Missouri 23.
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
kttn.com
Teenager crashes pickup on Route E near Mendon
A 17-year-old Mendon youth was hurt Saturday afternoon when the pickup he was driving overturned north of Mendon. The teenager was taken by private vehicle to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries. The accident happened on Route E approximately two miles north of Mendon as the eastbound pickup...
Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash
MACON, Mo. (KMIZ) A 25-year-old Macon man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers say Brant Bull was driving along US 36 near Bevier, when he swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle. Bull's bike then went off the left side The post Macon man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
8th grade girls win against Kirksville
The Chillicothe 8th grade girls’ basketball team won against Kirksville Thursday with a score of 43-10. The C-M-S Lady Hornets are now 1-1 on the season. A tough defensive showing and scrappy play gave the Hornets several layup opportunities. Hope Donoho led all scorers with 13, Landry Marsh dumped in 10, Bryleigh Gillespie had 9, and Lydia Bonderer 6. Playing time was recorded for Sophie Hurtgen, Kylee Link and Violet Zabka. The 8th grade Lady Hornets host Brookfield Friday night (11/11/22) at 5:00PM.
kchi.com
7th grade Lady Hornets basketball
The 7th grade girls basketball team defeated Brookfield 21-20. Lexy Smith led all scorers with 17 points. Emmy Lent and Ashlynn Daugherty each added 2 points. The 7th grade Lady Hornets’ next game will be Tuesday night at home against Marshall at 5 p.m.
kchi.com
8th grade basketball comes out on top
The Chillicothe 8th grade boys basketball beat Kirksville 46-33 at William Matthew Middle school. Leading the balanced scoring attack for the Hornets was Logan Murrel, Max Probasco, and Howie Donoho with 11 points a piece. Bryson Shoop poured in 9 points. Cooper Robinson took care of the basketball and. set...
