Frankenmuth follows ‘crazy’ holes for 49-7 quarterfinal win over Flint Hamady
FRANKENMUTH, MI – Just about everywhere Griffin Barker ran, there were some big guys in front of him. And, fortunately for him, they were almost always teammates.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
MLive.com
Talent-rich Handy did it all except win it all in 1982 en route to Hall of Fame
BAY CITY, MI – They could boast about their ace pitcher. They could crow about any one of their six college prospects and two future professionals. Or even brag about their Hall of Fame coach. But not one person alone could grab the glory that belongs to the 1982...
See 42 photos as New Lothrop wins regional final against Laker
NEW LOTHROP, MI -- New Lothrop High School hosted Laker High School for a Division 7 regional finals football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. New Lothrop won with a final score of 29-20. New Lothrop is now moving on to the state semifinals. MLive was there to document the...
MLive.com
Michigan high school football 2022 in pictures: Scenes from regional championship playoff games
Lumen Christi hosts Lawton for regional football championship. Lumen Christi players celebrate a touchdown during the MHSAA Division 7 regional championship football game at Lumen Christi High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Lumen Christi won the game over Lawton, 7-6.Get Photo. 4 / 56. South Christian vs Whitehall. 5...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
WNEM
Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County
LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
MSP: No threat after death near Fremont
Police say there is not believed to be an outstanding threat after a death south of Fremont Friday.
WNEM
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
