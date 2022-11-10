ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Natural gas line severed by farmer in Bay County

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - Consumers Energy crews are making repairs to a severed gas line in Fraser Township in Bay County. A Consumers Energy spokesperson says it appears a farmer installing drain tiles severed a natural gas line near North 8 Mile Road and Linwood Road in Fraser Township on Friday, November 11.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

