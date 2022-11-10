Eighth-ranked UCLA plays its final home contest before a pair of marquee dates in Las Vegas, welcoming visiting Norfolk State to Los Angeles on Monday. The Bruins (2-0) faced little resistance in their first two outings, routing Sacramento State and Long Beach State by margins of 26 and 24 points, respectively. Jaylen Clark’s standout, all-around play headlined each of UCLA’s opening contests.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO