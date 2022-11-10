Read full article on original website
Battle scores 24, Montana St. beats Long Beach St. 70-57
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP)Raequan Battle’s 24 points helped Montana State defeat Long Beach State 70-57 on Sunday night. Battle added six rebounds for the Bobcats (1-1). Darius Brown II shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 11 points. Robert Ford III recorded seven points and was 2-of-6 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28
PASADENA, Calif. (AP)Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. ”That was a big win for the program. It meant a lot,” coach Jedd...
No. 8 UCLA hosts Norfolk State in key tuneup
Eighth-ranked UCLA plays its final home contest before a pair of marquee dates in Las Vegas, welcoming visiting Norfolk State to Los Angeles on Monday. The Bruins (2-0) faced little resistance in their first two outings, routing Sacramento State and Long Beach State by margins of 26 and 24 points, respectively. Jaylen Clark’s standout, all-around play headlined each of UCLA’s opening contests.
