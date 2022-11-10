Read full article on original website
1 dead, 6 injured including a teen during shooting at Enfield bonfire party attended by hundreds
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
Police chief, K-9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — A small North Carolina town has lost half its police force after placing the police chief and an officer on paid leave pending an internal investigation. With two of the town's four police officers out, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office are now covering patrol shifts in the town of Bailey.
cbs17
Family of slain Durham nurse remembers her during vigil, calls for safer workplace
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “She made a difference for every person and every heart that she touched,” Andrew Nyabwari said about his sister-in-law. Nyabwari also said June Onkundi, died doing what she loved most. Nyabwari said family, friends and colleagues who knew her gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham.
rrspin.com
RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim
A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
cbs17
Where is Amy? Halifax County deputies investigating 2013 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a cold case from 2013. Deputies said Amy Wells Bridgeman disappeared in the summer of 2013. She was last seen on foot in South Weldon near the Coastal Lumber Yard around 6...
Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
cbs17
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
Thieves rob Family Dollar at gunpoint in North Carolina, police say
The duo who wore masks hit the Family Dollar at 3110 Garner Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Raleigh police investigating early-morning crash with serious injuries, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning. At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, police said...
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
cbs17
Do you know where she is? Halifax County deputies looking for missing woman in 2006 cold case
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are investigating a cold case of a missing woman. They said Shona Renee Stansbury disappeared 16 years ago. She was last seen on Dec. 9, 2006 at the Waffle House in Weldon, according to deputies. They say she was possibly seen again...
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
Police: 2 North Carolina gang felons caught, guns confiscated
The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4.
'She'd want justice': Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim reacts to transfer of suspected gunman
The 15-year-old suspect in the Raleigh mass shooting has been released from the hospital and transferred to a detention center. Austin Thompson was hospitalized after being shot in the head, after police say he killed five people on Oct. 13. WRAL News spoke with Rob Steele, the fiancé of the...
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police.
His 21-year-old son was fatally shot on Raleigh trail. Police still search for answers.
Rodney Clark Sr. said his 21-year-old son had “a pure heart.” He is now asking the public for assistance in getting justice for his son.
