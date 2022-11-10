ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Family of slain Durham nurse remembers her during vigil, calls for safer workplace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “She made a difference for every person and every heart that she touched,” Andrew Nyabwari said about his sister-in-law. Nyabwari also said June Onkundi, died doing what she loved most. Nyabwari said family, friends and colleagues who knew her gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

RR woman, 24, identified as Enfield party fatal shooting victim

A 24-year-old Roanoke Rapids woman has been identified as the fatal shooting victim during a party in Enfield which turned violent early this morning, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said it appears the shooting which claimed the life of Cierra Webb began after an...
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
ENFIELD, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
NASH COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy