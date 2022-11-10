Enhanced T cell effector activity by targeting the Mediator kinase module

A robust power device for wearable technologies and soft electronics must feature good encapsulation, high deformability, and reliable electrical outputs. Despite substantial progress in materials and architectures for two-dimensional (2D) planar power configurations, fiber-based systems remain limited to relatively simple configurations and low performance due to challenges in processing methods. Here, we extend complex 2D triboelectric nanogenerator configurations to 3D fiber formats based on scalable thermal processing of water-resistant thermoplastic elastomers and composites. We perform mechanical analysis using finite element modeling to understand the fiber’s deformation and the level of control and engineering on its mechanical behavior and thus to guide its dimensional designs for enhanced electrical performance. With microtexture patterned functional surfaces, the resulting fibers can reliably produce state-of-the-art electrical outputs from various mechanical deformations, even under harsh conditions. These mechanical and electrical attributes allow their integration with large and stretchable surfaces for electricity generation of hundreds of microamperes.

3 DAYS AGO