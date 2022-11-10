Read full article on original website
Lakewold Gardens seeks volunteers for annual Solstice Lights event
Lakewold Gardens announcement. Creative lighting and sound both live and recorded, create a visual and sonic look into space, the ocean, and other perspectives that accentuate the Garden’s form in ways previously unseen. As a volunteer at this fun event, your duties will be varied from helping set-up, greet...
Registration closes soon for the Norpoint Classic
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. The Norpoint Classic 5k and 2-Mile will be held on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 am. Registration closes at midnight on November 20. There is no day-of-race registration. Click here to register. The Norpoint Classic has been bringing families together on Thanksgiving morning since 1995. Make...
Salt & Light Concert at Christ Lutheran
Submitted by Christ Lutheran Church. All are invited to the Salt and Light concert at Christ Lutheran Church. Come and hear some great music and hear some thoughts on how God can speak to us through secular pop music. There will be a sampling from Joan Osbourne, U2, and James Taylor, just to name a few. This is a free event. Bring a friend. Christ Lutheran Church is located at 8211 112th St SW in Lakewood and online at christlutheranlakewood.com.
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
Sign UP
City of University Place announcement. Have you noticed the new sign for Cirque Park on Bridgeport Way?. The new sign marks the western edge of the park, right behind the softball field. It provides additional locational help for visitors and competitors who come to U.P. to use the park. This compliments the park’s existing signage near the main entrance on Cirque Drive.
Final new light rail vehicle arrives for Hilltop Tacoma link
Sound Transit announcement. The final light rail vehicle to support the Sound Transit’s T Line Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension has arrived in Tacoma. The car, the last of five new vehicles, is part of a $26.5 million contract with Brookville Equipment Corporation that doubled the existing fleet. Each of...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Christmas Gifts On Broadway
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations
You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
Public feedback period open for South Tacoma station area access improvements
Sound Transit announcement. On Nov. 9, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the South Tacoma station area access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and ADA improvements. Protected bike lanes. Improved bus facilities. Improvements at...
Lakewood City Manager November 11 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) November 11 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Joint meeting to hear recommendations for Lakewood Libraries
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-7 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW. At the joint meeting, the Lakewood...
travellemming.com
28 Best Things to Do in Olympia, WA (in 2022)
I’m a Washington state local, and Olympia is one of my favorite cities to visit! Keep reading for a rundown of the best things to do in Olympia and the surrounding Thurston County area. Olympia, WA may not be the biggest city in Washington, but it’s still one of...
Maintenance work brings daytime I-705 ramp closure Monday Nov. 14 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use the A Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 705 in downtown Tacoma should plan an alternate route on Monday, Nov. 14. The A Street on-ramp to southbound I-705 will be closed. Southbound I-705 near the ramp will be reduced to a single-lane. Drivers who...
thurstontalk.com
Turtleman Used Bookstore in Olympia Opens
On Capitol Way, about a half-mile southeast of the Washington State Capitol Building, are two folding signs. One reads, “Used Books – Open,” with an arrow between “books” and “open.” The other says, “Turtleman Used Books Open.” The signs point to a small complex set back from the road where Turtleman’s, a used bookstore in Olympia, just opened. Owner Murlin Varner says the signs are doing exactly what is needed. “I get people [who] come in and say, ‘I’ve seen your signs for weeks, I thought I’d have to stop and look.’”
Pierce Transit Nov. 14 Board Meeting Agenda
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PLU interns combat climate change one tree at a time
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A group of PLU students interning with the Tacoma Tree Foundation spent the summer increasing the number of trees in the city to reduce polluted stormwater runoff and heat during the summer months and improving the livelihoods of those who live in urban areas. The…. Read...
Puyallup: 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave intersection closures
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit’s contractor will close the intersection of 7th St. NW and W Stewart Ave during the daytime on November 9th, 10th, and potentially 11th for new traffic signal installation. The intersection will be closed again for asphalt grinding and overlay, which is expected to take place on Monday, November 14th, but the work is weather dependent and could take place later that week. In addition, the sidewalks on each corner of the intersection are closed until the end of the year, in preparation for installing 4-way traffic lights.
Deadline Monday: Make Your Voice Heard
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The time is now to ask the City Council to fully fund our police department! This coming Tuesday, the Council will hold the first reading of the 2023-24 budget. It is critical that you speak up to let them know that you support fully funding TPD’s budget request.
Symphonic Fanfare and Celebrations
Tacoma, WA – This year as part of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association 60th Anniversary Celebration the Tacoma Youth Symphony will be revisiting music performed on past tours and TYSA alumni as soloists. On Saturday, November 19, the Tacoma Youth Symphony will open its regular season with “Symphonic Fanfare and Celebrations.”
