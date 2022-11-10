Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal crash in Johnsburg
Police say the car went off the road and struck several trees before overturning.
WNYT
Man dies after crashing car in Warren County
A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
WRGB
Sheriff's office to honor veteran who aided deputy struggling with suspect
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — On Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino will recognize a passerby who stopped to help a deputy who was struggling with a suspect earlier this month. The Fulton County Sheriff will present a Sheriff’s Commendation to a Civilian for rendering assistance to a...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shoreham
SHOREHAM — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shoreham on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 22A at around 4:00 p.m. According to the report, Arlyn Sunderland, 49, of Shoreham, had a tire malfunction which caused him to veer into the oncoming lane and crash into Cheryl Morrison, 63, of Salisbury.
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
WRGB
Sch'dy man charged with attempted murder following months-long shooting investigation
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Seventeen months following a shooting in Watervliet, police say a man has been charged. Police say back on May 29th, 2021, just after 10:00 PM, Watervliet Police responded to the 1900 block of Ninth Ave for reports of a shooting. There, according to police they...
Man, 75, shoved, dragged during assault in Greenwich Village, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran […]
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
Motorcyclist dies after Hoosick Falls crash
A crash into a telephone pole proved fatal for a motorcyclist in Hoosick Falls Monday afternoon.
Police arrest six more during gun shop investigation
After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.
WNYT
More arrests made in Kingsbury gun store heist; 1/3 of guns recovered
First on 13: Eleven of the 32 guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 have been recovered, along with the shotgun stolen a week before. More arrests have been made in connection with the heist from the Kingsbury gun store. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says these are all the arrests made so far:
Police say man shot to death in Rutland was targeted
Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, was found dead Monday near Cleveland Avenue and State Street,
Glens Falls woman facing felony drug charges: NYSP
A fugitive from Glens Falls is being held in Warren County Jail after Troopers found her at a home in Queensbury, according to a release from the New York State Police.
iheart.com
Warren County Deputies Ask For Help Tracking Down Armed Robbery Suspect
Warren County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the suspect in an armed robbery. They say the person entered the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday. The individual showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money before leaving the scene. The suspect had on a mask, gloves, red shoes and red jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 518-743-2500.
ems1.com
'It's heartbreaking': N.Y. community loses 2 EMS providers in less than 2 months
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Saratoga County EMS community has lost two providers in less than two months, the Times Union reported Thursday. Wilton EMS Paramedic Wesley Carl Green, 41, died Sunday. He had an adverse reaction to medication after a massive stroke, according to his friend Matthew Gionet, who also is a paramedic.
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
Man kidnapped children from NY home after meeting victim online: police
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly kidnapped two children from a home in New York for the purpose of sexual exploitation after meeting one of the victims online, according to police. The 19-year-old suspect is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, according to New York State Police. He’s been arrested and charged with two counts […]
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
WCAX
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
thevillagesun.com
Police divers recover man’s body on Greenwich Village waterfront
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police scuba divers pulled the body of a 30-year-old man out of the Hudson River off of Greenwich Village on Tuesday morning. According to a police spokeswoman, a 911 call was received at 10:24 a.m. reporting that a body was in the river off of Bank Street. New York Police Department Air Sea Rescue responded and divers went into the Hudson and reached the victim. A drone was also used during the recovery operation, with a unit of officers, including a pilot and a couple of others, operating it from Hudson River Park.
