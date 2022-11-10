Warren County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the suspect in an armed robbery. They say the person entered the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday. The individual showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money before leaving the scene. The suspect had on a mask, gloves, red shoes and red jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 518-743-2500.

QUEENSBURY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO