Johnsburg, NY

WNYT

Man dies after crashing car in Warren County

A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
JOHNSBURG, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shoreham

SHOREHAM — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shoreham on Tuesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 22A at around 4:00 p.m. According to the report, Arlyn Sunderland, 49, of Shoreham, had a tire malfunction which caused him to veer into the oncoming lane and crash into Cheryl Morrison, 63, of Salisbury.
SHOREHAM, VT
PIX11

Man, 75, shoved, dragged during assault in Greenwich Village, police say

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police sought the public’s help in finding a man who assaulted another man in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. The victim, 75, was walking near Bedford and Downing streets at around 7:40 p.m. when the suspect shoved him to the ground from behind and dragged him, authorities said. The suspect ran […]
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

More arrests made in Kingsbury gun store heist; 1/3 of guns recovered

First on 13: Eleven of the 32 guns stolen from Calamity Jane’s on Oct. 21 have been recovered, along with the shotgun stolen a week before. More arrests have been made in connection with the heist from the Kingsbury gun store. As of Thursday afternoon, Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy says these are all the arrests made so far:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Warren County Deputies Ask For Help Tracking Down Armed Robbery Suspect

Warren County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the suspect in an armed robbery. They say the person entered the Cumberland Farms on Quaker Road in Queensbury just after midnight Wednesday. The individual showed a gun to the clerk and demanded money before leaving the scene. The suspect had on a mask, gloves, red shoes and red jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 518-743-2500.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Man facing multiple charges in connection to thefts from vehicles

HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Hudson Falls Police department announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man on over a dozen charges. Jonathan A. Edwards is accused of breaking into several vehicles, stealing money, credit cards and other personal information. Police say they used a Facebook post and video...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WCAX

Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
POWNAL, VT
thevillagesun.com

Police divers recover man’s body on Greenwich Village waterfront

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Police scuba divers pulled the body of a 30-year-old man out of the Hudson River off of Greenwich Village on Tuesday morning. According to a police spokeswoman, a 911 call was received at 10:24 a.m. reporting that a body was in the river off of Bank Street. New York Police Department Air Sea Rescue responded and divers went into the Hudson and reached the victim. A drone was also used during the recovery operation, with a unit of officers, including a pilot and a couple of others, operating it from Hudson River Park.
GREENWICH, NY

