Subnational implications from climate and air pollution policies in India’s electricity sector

Some UK households start to receive larger rebate on energy bills
Some UK households are starting to receive a larger rebate on their energy bill under a government discount scheme. The new Warm Home Discount was frozen at £140 for nearly a decade, but this winter it has increased to £150 and will be discounted automatically from bills.Some pensioners and people on a low income receiving certain benefits are eligible for the discount.The Warm Home Discount has been in place in England, Wales and Scotland to help people who might struggle to pay their heating bills during winter. However, there was criticism of the system which required many people to apply...
UK and France sign $74 million agreement to tackle illegal migration
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and France have signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.50 million) in 2022/23 to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, the British government said on Monday.
Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ reports 70.5% slump in Q2 profit
TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T), Japan's largest lender by assets, on Monday reported a 70.5% slide in second-quarter net profit because of another one-off loss related to the sale of U.S. unit MUFG Union Bank.
4 signs of progress at the UN climate change summit
Something significant is happening in the desert in Egypt as countries meet at COP27, the United Nations summit on climate change. Despite frustrating sclerosis in the negotiating halls, the pathway forward for ramping up climate finance to help low-income countries adapt to climate change and transition to clean energy is becoming clearer. I spent a large part of my career working on international finance at the World Bank and the United Nations and now advise public development and private funds and teach climate diplomacy focusing on finance. Climate finance has been one of the thorniest issues in global climate negotiations for decades,...
Sunak ‘confident’ migrant numbers will come down as he hails deal with France
Rishi Sunak has hailed a historic deal with France as contributing to his efforts to “grip illegal migration”, which he said has consumed much of his time in No 10 so far.The Prime Minister said he was “confident” the number of small boat crossings would come down over time after the number of people making the perilous journey to the UK across the Channel so far this year topped 40,000.Speaking to reporters travelling with him to Indonesia for the G20 summit, Mr Sunak said he was “pleased” to be signing the deal with France, while confirming that the annual amount...
Oil reverses gains, falls on China COVID surge, firmer dollar
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices pared earlier gains and fell on Monday, dragged down by a firmer U.S. dollar and record high coronavirus cases in major Chinese cities that dashed hopes of the reopening of the economy of the world's biggest crude importer.
CNBC
Why tracking DEI initiatives and disclosing them is imperative for business
There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
The UK economy is sliding into recession and Europe is set to follow
London CNN Business — The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, signaling the start of a recession that is likely to hit Europe next. UK GDP fell 0.2% between July and September, ending five consecutive quarters of growth, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The United...
US News and World Report
Ireland Must Change Law to Ratify EU-Canada Trade Deal, Court Rules
DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that parliament cannot ratify the European Union's free trade deal with Canada unless laws are changed, posing a challenge to the coalition government if it wants to avoid the matter going to a referendum. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) sets...
getnews.info
Peanut Allergy Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) – Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Aquestive Therapeutics, Aimmune Therapeutics
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Peanut Allergy Market dynamics are expected to transform in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies, ongoing Research and Development (R&D) activities, and the active participation of the global pharma and biotech giants in the therapeutic segment. DelveInsight’s “Peanut Allergy Market...
Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — It’s half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals from world leaders for greater efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and help poor nations cope with global warming. Scientists say the amount of greenhouse gases being pumped into the atmosphere needs to be halved by 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. The 2015 pact set a target of ideally limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, but left it up to countries to decide how they want to do so. Here is a look at the main issues on the table at the COP27 talks:
getnews.info
Protein Expression Market worth $5.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players in the global protein expression market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) and Advanced Electrophoresis Solutions Ltd. (AES) (Canada) signed an agreement to combine essential...
getnews.info
Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in this market include OPTEL GROUP (Canada), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision S.p.a. (Italy), SAP SE (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy)”. In May-2022, OPTEL Group launched OPTCHAIN, a suite of the modular intelligent supply chain...
Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we’re going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence. Citing the three Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits he’s participated in as president, Biden said the 10-country bloc is “at the heart of my administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy” and promised to collaborate to build a region that is “free and open, stable and prosperous,...
Phys.org
UN announces satellite-based global methane detection system
As part of global efforts to slow climate change by tackling methane, the UN today announced a new satellite-based system to detect emissions of the climate warming gas and allow governments and businesses to respond. The Methane Alert and Response System (MARS), launched at the 27th United Nations Climate Change...
Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).
SpaceNews.com
ESA seeks funding for navigation technology programs at ministerial
WASHINGTON — The European Space Agency is requesting several hundred million euros at its upcoming ministerial council meeting for new satellite navigation technologies from low Earth orbit to the moon. In a Nov. 9 briefing, ESA officials said they are proposing about 500 million euros ($518 million) over the...
Phys.org
New strategy to effectively prevent component failures in metals
When a metal is stressed far below its yield strength at elevated temperatures, a process known as creep can occur. Creep, the time-dependent deformation of materials, is responsible for a great number of component failures at high temperatures. Scientists know that eliminating grain boundaries in materials is a useful way of resisting high-temperature creep in metals. However, a team of researchers has developed a different strategy for inhibiting creep by using stable grain boundary networks.
CBI urges Jeremy Hunt to relax immigration rules to ease UK staff shortages
Britain’s foremost business lobby group has urged Jeremy Hunt to use this week’s autumn statement to shake up immigration rules to support companies struggling with chronic staff shortages and a looming recession. The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said urgent action was required from the...
