mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Nov. 14, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Nov. 14 and looks like a cloudy day with a slight chance of rain. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media briefing today at 11 a.m to preview Tuesday’s Council meeting, which will include Council interview and vote on the appointment of Dr. Kisha Davis to the Health Officer position and action on the gun carry legislation and establishing a property tax credit for first responders. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
Local Veterans Day Closings and Schedule Changes Announced
Local jurisdictions and agencies have announced closings and schedule changes for the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, Nov. 11. Montgomery County offices, libraries and county-run COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will be closed, though Alcohol Beverage Services stores will be open regular hours. Takoma Park city offices, including the police...
hyattsvillewire.com
College Park Plans ‘Aviation Landing’ Development Near Airport
College Park is moving ahead on a project to build shops and apartments on a stretch of land off Campus Drive near the airport. Known as “Aviation Landing,” the 1.3 million-square-foot project will include restaurants, shops and around 900 apartments when completed. Currently home to parking lots and...
rockvillenights.com
Tesla opens new gallery in Rockville (Photos)
Has opened a new gallery location in Rockville. What's particularly interesting is the location: 1300 Rockville Pike. This is where upstart Tesla competitor Rivian was operating out of earlier this year. Unlike Rivian, which never posted signage or other visible signs of its presence, the new Tesla facility has signage. Behind the large glass windows is a welcoming showroom, with Tesla vehicles on display inside and out in front of the building.
mocoshow.com
Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens Opens on November 18
Garden of Lights officially opens on November 18th and runs until January 1 (closed Nov. 21-24 and Dec. 24-25), 5-pm9:30 p.m. Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton (video preview below). Garden of Lights display transforms Brookside Gardens into a dazzling winter wonderland. The one-half mile outdoor exhibit features one-of-a-kind light...
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Veteran-Owned Glamping Business Reconnects People with Nature and Each Other
Glamping isn’t your parents’ version of camping. Instead of small tents, sleeping bags on the cold ground and the light of a campfire, think spacious structures, rugs, comfortable mattresses, pillows and string lights. This luxurious style of camping has blown up in recent years. It enables people to...
NBC Washington
Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree
An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
celebrategettysburg.com
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
macaronikid.com
Consignment and Thrift Shops in the Annapolis Area
Recently my daughter, Kat and I visited area Consignment and Thrift Shops to check them out and see what treasures we could find. We decided to share our impressions of each shop with you in the hope you might find a new place for bargains. They are listed in alphabetical order. Happy Shopping!
bethesdamagazine.com
Six places in Montgomery County to order Thanksgiving dinner
Overseeing a holiday meal for the whole family can be taxing. It can also take time and energy that many people just don’t have during the holiday season. Want to spend more time focused on family instead of over a hot stove? Check out these businesses, which offer catered Thanksgiving dinner menus.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Montgomery County
Below is a list of restaurants that will be open and serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 24. Most restaurants are requiring reservations so please call the location or check availability online before visiting. The Capital Grille – 5310 Western Ave, Chevy Chase. The Capital Grille will be offering Roasted...
baltimorefishbowl.com
A coup in Columbia? A dynamic leader faces a disgruntled board in Maryland’s second-largest city.
It was deep into the third hour of a dry meeting on budgets and ethics policies when the president of the Columbia Association directed a stark question to the board that just 18 months ago hired her for one of the most prominent leadership positions in Howard County. “I actually...
wmcurrent.com
Closing bathrooms for a week or more results in missed classes, health issues
“You mean can you walk half a mile and miss half of the class..? Sure. Take a pass.”. If bathrooms are out of order, we need to do something to fix them because students need to pee. Having half of the bathrooms unavailable (or any at all) is not good for students or staff—seeing as some staff choose to use the student bathrooms because they are closer to their classes.
Fairfax Times
County reaches agreement with American Disposal
In response to a significant drop-off in reliable trash collection service, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and American Disposal Services, Inc., (ADS) have established a plan to resolve the significant volume of service-related complaints DPWES has received from ADS customers. Complaints of missed collections have been received from individual homeowners and from homeowner associations representing thousands of residents. ADS acknowledges it has been unable to consistently meet the weekly collection requirement largely due to problems with hiring and retaining operations personnel.
