Sheridan Repeats as 4A Football Champs Downing Cheyenne East
Sheridan and Cheyenne East had a classic regular season battle in 4A this season with Sheridan winning that one 42-39. The rematch was in Laramie for the State Championship and each team had its shining moments but Sheridan had more of them. In the first quarter, Sheridan took a 7-0...
Big Horn Championship Football Postgame Remarks
There's the old saying that it's never over until it's over and the Big Horn Rams proved that again with a touchdown and a 2-point try in the final seconds to beat Lovell 8-7 for the 2A Football Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Friday. Rams quarterback Cooper Garber threw a TD pass to Dawson Richards with 11 seconds to go to pull Big Horn to within 1. Garber then caught the pass on the 2-point try, coming off a reverse to seal the Rams' first state title since 2019.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Another Rally Gives Wyoming Bronze Boot in 14-13 Win at Colorado State
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Wyoming Cowboys (7-3 overall, 5-1 MW) rallied back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colorado State Rams (2-8, 2-4 MW) by a score of 14-13 on Saturday evening in Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo. It marked the fifth comeback win for the Cowboys this season. Backup quarterback Jayden Clemons connected with wide receiver Alex Brown on a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth that proved to be the winning score, as Wyoming earned the Bronze Boot for the 45th time.
Big Horn Stuns Lovell for 2A Football Title
One of the more memorable rallies in the history of Wyoming Championship football occurred on Friday in Laramie as Big Horn snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with an 8-7 win over Lovell in the 2A title game. Lovell had a 7-0 lead thanks to a 1st quarter touchdown...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming
For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 12, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken behind Laramie Peak in Albany County, Wyoming by Rose Haroian. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
2022 Class 4A Football State Championship Preview [VIDEO]
No. 1 will take on No. 2 for the Class 4A football state championship with Sheridan playing Cheyenne East on Saturday in Laramie. The regular season meeting was an instant classic, as the Broncs prevailed at home in Sheridan, 42-39, in Week 5 of the season. This will be the...
Little Snake River Rolls to Another 6-Man Championship, 55-8 [VIDEO]
For the third time in four years, the Little Snake River Rattlers won the 6-man football state championship with a 55-8 victory over Burlington on Saturday in Laramie. The game was tied at 8-8 after the first quarter. Little Snake River scored the final 47 points of the game. This was the fifth football title in school history.
Star Valley Surprises Cody and Wins the 3A Championship, 14-7 [VIDEO]
A 17-yard TD pass from Taft McClure to Derek Astle helped the Star Valley Braves knock off the Cody Broncs, 14-7, in the 3A football state championship game on Friday in Laramie. Star Valley captured a football title for the 13th time in school history and the first time since...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
Pine Bluffs Outlasts Shoshoni for 9-Man Title, 33-27 [VIDEO]
Dalton Schaefer scored on a 13-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left to propel Pine Bluffs to the Class 1A 9-Man State Championship with a 33-27 win over Shoshoni on Saturday in Laramie. The Hornets won their third football state championship in school history and the first since 2017. It...
csurams.com
Rams Beat Air Force in Final Home Game
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – On senior day at Moby Arena, and the last regular season home game for Head Coach Tom Hilbert, the Rams got back to their winning ways after dropping three straight conference matches for the first time since 2006 as they beat Air Force, 3-1. In set one, Ram fans saw recent struggles continue on the home side of the court as the Falcons came out with hard-swinging hits and Colorado State's defense remained unable to stay in-system consistently. Colorado State dropped the first set, their tenth consecutive set loss, 25-16. After playing in a 5-1 rotation all year, a rotation using only one setter, Hilbert made the call to switch his offense to a 6-2 rotation, enteringBarrett Power into the game as a second setter alongside starting setter Ciera Pritchard. With Pritchard and Power now splitting the facilitation load, things started to click again for the Rams.
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
Big Horn Wins 2A Football Title in a Comeback for the Ages [VIDEOS]
In an instant classic, the Big Horn Rams scored with 11 seconds left and added a two-point conversion to beat Lovell, 8-7, to win the Class 2A football state championship. Big Horn won its eighth title in school history and its' first since 2019 on Friday in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium.
SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle Face Week Of Cold Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are looking at a stretch of cold weather with possible snow towards late next week. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''A look at the week ahead forecast for southeast Wyoming...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/11/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St., will be hosting Carlos Barata tonight, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Laramie County Library will be having its Kindermusik class from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
