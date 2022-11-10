Read full article on original website
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asks skeptical City Council for extra $13 million
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson tangled with City Council members during her first annual budget hearing on Friday, as she pitched a pay increase for deputies and $25 million in one-time expenses while defending her spending on travel and consultants. Hutson said she wants $13 million more than Mayor LaToya...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
fox8live.com
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
NOLA.com
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
Bogalusa elects new mayor in a stunning upset victory
BOGALUSA, La. — The City of Bogalusa has a new, young, mayor ready to take on new challenges. In a stunning victory, Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette in Tuesday’s elections. Truong defeated Perrette with 56 percent of the vote placing Perrette third in the...
NOLA.com
Mayor's bodyguard is latest New Orleans officer accused of payroll irregularities
The latest controversy over New Orleans Police Department payroll irregularities centers on a member of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s executive security team, officer Jeffrey Vappie, who is being investigated by police Public Integrity Bureau for hours he clocked while on the mayor’s detail. The investigation, which Cantrell confirmed Thursday,...
WWL-TV
Washington Parish Election Results
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
fox8live.com
Duplessis defeats Landry, Badon ousted by Glapion, and Bogalusa elects a 23-year-old mayor
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Royce Duplessis defeated Mandie Landry in a tight state senate race. Donna Glapion ousted incumbent Austin Badon in the fight for clerk of New Orleans’ 1st City Court. And Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old political newcomer as mayor as local election results continued to come in late Tuesday night (Nov. 8).
WWL-TV
Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
WDSU
Bogalusa mayor-elect discusses his plans for city's future
BOGALUSA, La. — There was a huge shakeup in the town of Bogalusa. A newcomer won the mayoral race. Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the sitting Mayor Wendy Perrette on Tuesday night. It was his first time running in a real election, aside from winning student body president at his...
NOLA.com
Commentary: Yet another scandal for Cantrell — and another challenge to media covering her
FOX 8 aired an explosive Lee Zurik report Wednesday evening that raises several disturbing issues related to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s current performance in office, including her possible abuse of power, payroll irregularities and significant ethics issues. All these issues stem from her continued use, apparently for purely personal reasons, of a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba Building.
Newell calls out NOPD Chief on Cantrell’s cozy yet laxed security detail
On the heels of an investigation that revealed New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and a member of her security team have spent hours together during the work week, Newell Normand sees glaring failures by the New Orleans Police Department.
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish residents continue to fight dense development in their neighborhood
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The latest project off Military Road has some residents in Slidell concerned. They say the Bonterra Subdivision is too dense for this part of the parish. They say it will cause traffic and drainage issues. They're also concerned about the lack of green space...
