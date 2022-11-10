ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA
WWL

Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Bogalusa elects new mayor in a stunning upset victory

BOGALUSA, La. — The City of Bogalusa has a new, young, mayor ready to take on new challenges. In a stunning victory, Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the incumbent mayor Wendy Perrette in Tuesday’s elections. Truong defeated Perrette with 56 percent of the vote placing Perrette third in the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

Washington Parish Election Results

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

Tangipahoa Parish Election Results 2022

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Tanigpahoa Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa mayor-elect discusses his plans for city's future

BOGALUSA, La. — There was a huge shakeup in the town of Bogalusa. A newcomer won the mayoral race. Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the sitting Mayor Wendy Perrette on Tuesday night. It was his first time running in a real election, aside from winning student body president at his...
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Commentary: Yet another scandal for Cantrell — and another challenge to media covering her

FOX 8 aired an explosive Lee Zurik report Wednesday evening that raises several disturbing issues related to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s current performance in office, including her possible abuse of power, payroll irregularities and significant ethics issues. All these issues stem from her continued use, apparently for purely personal reasons, of a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba Building.

