COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases increase in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 262 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Monday when 223 cases were reported. There have been 171,825 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD learned of 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths. An unvaccinated woman in her 70s and three vaccinated women 80 years of age or older have died. Six men, one in his 30s, one in his 50s, and four men over 80 years of age have died. The man in his 50s was unvaccinated, but the other men had been vaccinated . According to the health department, those figures include a combination of recent deaths and older data that has been reviewed.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increases to 1,213.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

There were 93 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including five pediatric cases.

17 patients were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 90% rate with 168 staffed beds available.

There were six COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results, and all were potential pediatric cases.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 49 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 9 beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .