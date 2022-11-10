Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Veterans Parade Committee expresses its appreciation to donors
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – On behalf of the Veteran’s Parade Committee, we would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their time and donations. Without you, the Veteran’s Day Parade would not be possible. Thank You!. Cross Smith Funeral Home. High Knob Baptist...
1450wlaf.com
Ray cousins complete East Tennessee Regional Leadership Program
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cousins Lynn Ray and April Ray-Berry completed the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association program on Tuesday. The East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association includes all sixteen counties of the East Tennessee Development District. The purpose of the leadership program is to provide a regional approach to addressing key issues vital to East Tennessee; while discovering and promoting the available resources that are actively working to improve the region. Thus, creating a network of concerned leaders working toward the common goal of resolving needs in the East Tennessee region. ETRLA’s mission statement states that the goal of the ten-month program is to “unite existing and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to increase their understanding of community issues, broaden their vision, and enhance their individual and collective ability to lead, while at all times championing its values of service, diversity, inclusion, and openness to change.” Participants of the ETRLA program have previously completed their local county leadership programs.
wvlt.tv
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
1450wlaf.com
Fire destroys an east La Follette home
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The caller described the house as being fully involved to operators with La Follette 9-1-1 Dispatch. It was just after 6:30 Friday morning when the structure caught fire, and firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department were on scene in just a couple of minutes.
1450wlaf.com
There are heroes among us. WLAF shares stories of local veterans
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – On this Veterans Day, WLAF shares some of its features from the past on local veterans. Thank you for your service. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/11/2022-6AM)
WATE
Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
WSMV
Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
WAAY-TV
Powerful cold front sweeps through North Alabama, Southern Tennessee
Saturday morning starts off rainy but will be dry by the later breakfast time hours. The primary forcing behind today's rain is a cold front which will plummet out temperatures. Weekend highs will reach only to the upper 40s and a strong breeze from the north will persist. Overnight lows...
Dry ground and winds lead to wildfires and brush fires in East Tennessee
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drier conditions and winds have kicked up wildfires across East Tennessee. On Thursday, crews responded to active fires in Anderson and Campbell counties. "We've been able to get on top of those fires and keep them fairly small," said Brook Smith with the Tennessee Division...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette legend Bobby Heatherly is honored, celebrated and roasted
TOP PHOTO: Bobby Heatherly served as the golf pro at the La Follette Country Club for nearly 40 years. During Heatherly’s 36 years on the hill, sweeping changes took place. Membership maxed out going from 15 members in 1969 to 210 creating a waiting list to join and leaving no room for anyone to pay a green fee and play.
1450wlaf.com
Thank you, veterans and active-duty military personnel
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It is Veterans Day, and even though the annual ceremony held on the grounds of the Campbell County Courthouse is cancelled today because of the rain and wind, the Veterans Day Parade is still on for Saturday at 2pm in La Follette. Connect HERE to see a production celebrating and honoring veterans. This is a production of Kevin Walden, Director of the Campbell County Veteran Services Office.
Deceased 93-Year-Old Rep. Barbara Cooper Re-Elected To Tennessee House
Rep. Barbara Cooper (D-TN) was re-elected to Tennessee House District 86 on Tuesday, despite her unexpected death on Oct. 25. The late state representative defeated Independent Michael Porter by more than 5,000 votes. She was 93. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, her name remained on the Nov. 8...
1450wlaf.com
Print your copy of the Veterans Day Parade line-up from WLAF
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Connect HERE to see a production celebrating and honoring veterans. This is a production of Kevin Walden, Director of the Campbell County Veteran Services Office. Here is the parade line-up for Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade. 2022 Veterans Day Parade Lineup. 1. LaFollette Police Chief...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
1450wlaf.com
Today is the last day of Ball Farm’s Christmas Craft & Holiday Market
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The second weekend of the 12th annual Ball Farm Event Center’s Christmas Craft & Holiday Market wraps up today, Saturday. The holiday event runs Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. Countless vendors will fill the BFEC making it the perfect setting for a...
1450wlaf.com
LPD’s Drug Unit, Special Response Team make arrests in separate raids
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Police Drug Unit and Special Response Team surrounded a home right off Loop Road before sun up Friday. The target of this raid was at home at the time of execution of the narcotics search warrant. LPD Chief Steve Wallen explains that...
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
The voter turnout was the smallest since the 2014 midterm elections, according to data from the Secretary of State's office.
‘We can’t get further behind’: Gov. Lee proposes increased infrastructure funding in TN budget hearings
Fresh off his reelection, Gov. Bill Lee talked about his desire to increase funding for infrastructure during Tennessee's budget hearings.
