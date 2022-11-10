LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cousins Lynn Ray and April Ray-Berry completed the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association program on Tuesday. The East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association includes all sixteen counties of the East Tennessee Development District. The purpose of the leadership program is to provide a regional approach to addressing key issues vital to East Tennessee; while discovering and promoting the available resources that are actively working to improve the region. Thus, creating a network of concerned leaders working toward the common goal of resolving needs in the East Tennessee region. ETRLA’s mission statement states that the goal of the ten-month program is to “unite existing and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to increase their understanding of community issues, broaden their vision, and enhance their individual and collective ability to lead, while at all times championing its values of service, diversity, inclusion, and openness to change.” Participants of the ETRLA program have previously completed their local county leadership programs.

