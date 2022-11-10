ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Veterans Parade Committee expresses its appreciation to donors

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – On behalf of the Veteran’s Parade Committee, we would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their time and donations. Without you, the Veteran’s Day Parade would not be possible. Thank You!. Cross Smith Funeral Home. High Knob Baptist...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Ray cousins complete East Tennessee Regional Leadership Program

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Cousins Lynn Ray and April Ray-Berry completed the East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association program on Tuesday. The East Tennessee Regional Leadership Association includes all sixteen counties of the East Tennessee Development District. The purpose of the leadership program is to provide a regional approach to addressing key issues vital to East Tennessee; while discovering and promoting the available resources that are actively working to improve the region. Thus, creating a network of concerned leaders working toward the common goal of resolving needs in the East Tennessee region. ETRLA’s mission statement states that the goal of the ten-month program is to “unite existing and emerging leaders from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to increase their understanding of community issues, broaden their vision, and enhance their individual and collective ability to lead, while at all times championing its values of service, diversity, inclusion, and openness to change.” Participants of the ETRLA program have previously completed their local county leadership programs.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

Fire destroys an east La Follette home

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The caller described the house as being fully involved to operators with La Follette 9-1-1 Dispatch. It was just after 6:30 Friday morning when the structure caught fire, and firefighters with the La Follette Fire Department were on scene in just a couple of minutes.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

Photos show snow at LeConte Lodge on Sunday morning

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Higher elevations of East Tennessee received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday morning. The LeConte Lodge, high atop Mt. LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, shared images of the snowfall. Lodge staff shared that they received almost 1-inch of snow. Temperates fell to a frosty 11 degrees overnight Saturday into Sunday.
WSMV

Contractor fined $12,000 for not finishing job on schedule, causing traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A contracting company has been fined $12,000 for not completing its work on schedule. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Rogers Group agreed to finish construction on a bridge located over Charlotte Pike within nine hours. The contracting company completed the project four hours over the allotted time frame.
TENNESSEE STATE
1450wlaf.com

La Follette legend Bobby Heatherly is honored, celebrated and roasted

TOP PHOTO: Bobby Heatherly served as the golf pro at the La Follette Country Club for nearly 40 years. During Heatherly’s 36 years on the hill, sweeping changes took place. Membership maxed out going from 15 members in 1969 to 210 creating a waiting list to join and leaving no room for anyone to pay a green fee and play.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Thank you, veterans and active-duty military personnel

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It is Veterans Day, and even though the annual ceremony held on the grounds of the Campbell County Courthouse is cancelled today because of the rain and wind, the Veterans Day Parade is still on for Saturday at 2pm in La Follette. Connect HERE to see a production celebrating and honoring veterans. This is a production of Kevin Walden, Director of the Campbell County Veteran Services Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Print your copy of the Veterans Day Parade line-up from WLAF

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Connect HERE to see a production celebrating and honoring veterans. This is a production of Kevin Walden, Director of the Campbell County Veteran Services Office. Here is the parade line-up for Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade. 2022 Veterans Day Parade Lineup. 1. LaFollette Police Chief...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy