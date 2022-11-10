ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trevor Etienne torches South Carolina defense for 85-yard rushing TD

Trevor Etienne has been a fabulous freshman for the Florida Gators. Entering Saturday, the running back had rushed for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first season, and during Saturday’s first quarter against South Carolina, Etienne added to those numbers. On 2nd and 10 from the 15-yard line,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Three female rowers from Gainesville commit to Division 1 schools

It's the first time in over 6 years that Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) had female rowers receive scholarships from Division 1 schools. Three high school seniors got the opportunity to sign their National Letters of Intent today. Lily Spillane signed with Gonzaga University. She has been rowing for fourteen years...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz pulls out last-minute win

The Bucholz Bobcats defeated the Pace Patriots, 35-34, Friday night behind a late 95-yard touchdown drive and clutch defense in a 4S Region 1 Quarterfinal game at Newberry High School. Buchholz quarterback and Mississippi State commit Creed Whittemore threw for four touchdowns and added another on the ground, giving him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Builder

Sands Cos. to Develop New Build-to-Rent Community in Florida

Expanding into the Florida market, South Carolina-based Sands Cos. has announced plans for a new build-to-rent (BTR) development in Gainesville. The 22-acre site in a Gainesville suburb will include 212 one-, two-, and three-bedroom cottage-style apartment homes ranging from 510 to 1,693 square feet. First introducing detached, horizontal apartments in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Santa Fe clinches second state title

Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections

With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy