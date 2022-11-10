Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Three female rowers from Gainesville commit to Division 1 schools
It's the first time in over 6 years that Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) had female rowers receive scholarships from Division 1 schools. Three high school seniors got the opportunity to sign their National Letters of Intent today. Lily Spillane signed with Gonzaga University. She has been rowing for fourteen years...
Buchholz pulls out last-minute win
The Bucholz Bobcats defeated the Pace Patriots, 35-34, Friday night behind a late 95-yard touchdown drive and clutch defense in a 4S Region 1 Quarterfinal game at Newberry High School. Buchholz quarterback and Mississippi State commit Creed Whittemore threw for four touchdowns and added another on the ground, giving him...
Sands Cos. to Develop New Build-to-Rent Community in Florida
Expanding into the Florida market, South Carolina-based Sands Cos. has announced plans for a new build-to-rent (BTR) development in Gainesville. The 22-acre site in a Gainesville suburb will include 212 one-, two-, and three-bedroom cottage-style apartment homes ranging from 510 to 1,693 square feet. First introducing detached, horizontal apartments in...
Santa Fe clinches second state title
Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
University of Florida Hillel organizers hosted “Chomp hate” tailgate party
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The university of Florida Jewish community “Chomped the hate” at today’s tailgate. UF Hillel organizers introduced the campaign two days after antisemitic messages were displayed at the October 29th Florida-Georgia game. The tailgate was meant to encourage a sense of togetherness and support for...
Eastside High School vs. Gainesville High School Replay 11-4-22
Miss the Eastside High School vs. Gainesville High School game on 10/28 or just want to watch it again? We've got you covered.
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
State funding at risk as Gainesville city leaders are over four months late on financial reports
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Auditor’s Office faces yet another controversy. State lawmakers say Gainesville city leaders missed a deadline more than four months ago for submitting financial reports. An auditing committee sent a letter to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, saying the city failed to submit reports...
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
Poe: Gainesville in good hands after elections
With Harvey Ward’s mayoral win, Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe said voters have validated the city commission and placed officials in a position to further the work. “I was impressed by the margin of victory that Harvey had over Ed Bielarski,” Poe said in an interview. “I think that was a real statement win for the direction that the commission has been headed and looks like it will continue to head.”
