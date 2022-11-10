ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop...
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s death but says it ‘will not cooperate’

A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel’s government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a “mistake.”. Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details of the previously unknown investigation by...
Poland puts military on alert after reported Russia strike

Poland put its military on heightened readiness Tuesday after Russian missiles reportedly landed inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book

By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was “too honest” to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti

A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson. A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were hurt, the official said. “Armed individuals fired shots at the Haitian National Police vehicles, US Embassy vehicles, and...

