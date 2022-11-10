Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The shop...
Idaho8.com
Canada’s Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news. Celebrities and users shared a picture on Instagram showing a woman holding an Iranian flag with the caption “Iran sentences 15,000 protesters...
Idaho8.com
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s death but says it ‘will not cooperate’
A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel’s government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a “mistake.”. Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details of the previously unknown investigation by...
Idaho8.com
Poland holds emergency security meeting after reports of fatal explosion, as Russian missiles bombard nearby Ukraine
Poland convened an emergency meeting of national security officials on Tuesday, after Polish media reported projectiles killed two people near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday. It is unclear where the projectiles came from, but they landed in the NATO member’s territory roughly the same time as Russia launched its...
Idaho8.com
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its leader outlined a...
Idaho8.com
CNN Exclusive: US intelligence suggests Russia put off announcing Kherson retreat until after midterm elections
The US has intelligence that Russia may have delayed announcing its withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson in part to avoid giving the Biden administration a political win ahead of the midterm elections, according to four people familiar with the intelligence. Senior Russian officials discussed the US midterms as...
Idaho8.com
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former...
Zelensky calls Russian missiles hitting Poland ‘really significant escalation’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called the death of two people in Poland from Russian missiles a “really significant escalation” of the war between Kyiv and Moscow. “Hitting NATO territory with missiles… This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a really significant escalation....
Poland puts military on alert after reported Russia strike
Poland put its military on heightened readiness Tuesday after Russian missiles reportedly landed inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
Idaho8.com
Pence details fracture with Trump over his refusal to overturn 2020 election in new book
By Eric Bradner, Jeremy Herb, Jennifer Hansler, Maegan Vazquez, Nikki Carvajal, Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher, CNN. Former Vice President Mike Pence wrote in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump warned him days before the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol that he would inspire the hatred of hundreds of thousands of people because he was “too honest” to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Idaho8.com
US embassy convoy attacked in Haiti
A US embassy convoy was attacked in Haiti on Monday, according to a senior US official and a State Department spokesperson. A Haitian driver was slightly injured but no embassy staff were hurt, the official said. “Armed individuals fired shots at the Haitian National Police vehicles, US Embassy vehicles, and...
Idaho8.com
Activist jailed in Egypt to end hunger strike after more than 200 days, letter to sister says
The sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah said Tuesday that she had received a letter saying the imprisoned British-Egyptian activist had ended his hunger strike after more than 200 days. “The important thing is I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday, I haven’t celebrated for a long time,...
Comments / 0