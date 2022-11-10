The New York Giants will return from their bye week on Sunday, Nov. 13 when they host the Houston Texans. The game will be at MetLife Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS at 1 p.m. EST. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO